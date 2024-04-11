2024 Masters Thursday first round hole locations, pin placements, weather forecast

The 2024 Masters Thursday pin sheet has been released for the first round, when we'll start the process to determine a new Masters champion. The Thursday hole locations at Augusta National Golf Club aren't as well known as the traditional Sunday hole locations, and they can sometimes vary throughout the years.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.

2024 Masters Thursday first round pin placements

Some things to note:

The hole location for the 1st hole will prove extremely difficult, with players leaving a difficult birdie putt to avoid going over the green. Many will miss short to avoid a difficult pitch long or left.

The pin on the 3rd opens up a lot of potential trouble for players who are too aggressive with their approach shots, particularly if they come up short with the second shot.

The 12th hole location is right in the middle of the green, making it one of the more precarious of the week as the water and bunker are in play.

The hole location on the 13th requires a player to take on all of Rae's Creek to make an eagle, but a player could feed the ball to the hole location with a significant cut.

The hole location on No. 18 is going to be an all-or-nothing proposition for players who go attacking, having to come in with a draw or a bold, direct approach shot.

2024 Masters Thursday first round weather forecast

The Thursday weather forecast at the Masters is the worst of the week, with rain delaying play by two-and-a-half hours in the morning, which led to a delay in sharing the day's hole locations. Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout much of the day. Wind will play a significant factor throughout the day, with potential gusts to 40 mph and consistent winds in the 15-20 mph range.

Rain chances decrease in the afternoon, with a possible thunderstorm popping up.