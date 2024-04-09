Masters Par-3 Contest: Past winners, curse, who’s eligible to play

The Masters Par-3 Contest has become a wonderful Wednesday tradition at Augusta National Golf Club during the week of the year's first major.

Par-3 Course history

The Augusta National Golf Club Par-3 Course opened in 1958 after a design by George Cobb and Augusta National chairman Clifford Roberts. (Tom Fazio built two new holes in 1987, replacing the original first two holes. The course now starts on the original third hole, plays through the original ninth and ends on the new Fazio holes.) Two years later, Sam Snead won the first Masters Par-3 Contest with a score of 4-under 23.

The scorecard for the Masters Par-3 Course comes in at a par of 27 and a length of 1,060 yards.

The George Cobb design was renovated ahead of the 2023 Masters.

Who's eligible to play?

Every Masters contestant and former Masters champions, including those not competing in the Masters tournament, is eligible to compete in the event on the club's nine-hole par-3 course.

Masters Par-3 Course record score

The all-time Par-3 course record of 19 (which is 8 under par!) was set by 2016 Par-3 Contest winner Jimmy Walker.

Who has won the Par-3 Contest the most times?

Padraig Harrington has won the most Par-3 Contests with three wins. Jay Haas, Isao Aoki, Sam Snead and Sandy Lyle each have two wins. Harrington (2003, '04) and Lyle (1997, 1998) are the only players to win the Par-3 Contest in consecutive years.

The curse of winning the Par-3 Contest

However, winning the Masters Par-3 Contest is somewhat of a curse. No player who has won the Masters Par-3 Contest on Wednesday has gone on to win the green jacket that next Sunday.

Augusta National Par-3 Course scorecard, yardages

130 yards 70 yards 90 yards 130 yards 130 yards 140 yards 115 yards 120 yards 135 yards

Masters Par 3 Contest winners and where they finished in the Masters

Click header to sort