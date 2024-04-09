2024 Masters weather forecast shows plenty of Thursday rain, wind at Augusta National

The 2024 Masters weather forecast looks to include plenty of rain falling at Augusta National Golf Club, particularly during the opening day of the tournament on Thursday.

Thursday's first day of tournament action will likely face significant delays as the weather forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain, including significant thunderstorms in the morning before giving way to occasional showers in the afternoon. Though Augusta National Golf Club drains exceptionally well because of its mounding and Sub-Air system underneath the greens, there could be a delay in play.

After Thursday, the weather forecast is practically immaculate.

The general weather forecast calls for temperatures in the 70s throughout the week, though it will be a warm 84 degrees on championship Sunday.

With rain forecast for later on Thursday, Augusta National will play longer for most of the field on Friday. Though the club's Sub-Air systems will help vacuum moisture from underneath the putting surfaces, they should hold shots better over the course of the tournament.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, patrons and players should expect sunny skies with pleasant temperatures. The wind on Friday will be in the 10-20 mph range, and that wind will diminish for the weekend days in the 5-10 mph range.

The Par-3 Contest on Wednesday should be played under perfect weather conditions, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

However, if the weather and timing of the week is thrown off such that the tournament would need to finish on Monday (and Augusta National will do everything in their power to avoid that), the Monday weather forecast is great.

2024 Masters updated weather forecast