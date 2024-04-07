2024 Valero Texas Open money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
2024 Valero Texas Open money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

April 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Akshay Bhatia
The 2024 Valero Texas Open prize money payout is from the $9.2 million purse, with 82 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of Valero Texas Open prize pool is at $1,656,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,002,800 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Valero Texas Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $16,652.

The Valero Texas Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Russell Henley and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Bhatia, who is looking for the final spot in the Masters field.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Valero Texas Open from the correct 2024 Valero Texas Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Valero Texas Open prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 55.6 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors for three years, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Valero Texas Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,656,000
2 $1,002,800
3 $634,800
4 $450,800
5 $377,200
6 $333,500
7 $310,500
8 $287,500
9 $269,100
10 $250,700
11 $232,300
12 $213,900
13 $195,500
14 $177,100
15 $167,900
16 $158,700
17 $149,500
18 $140,300
19 $131,100
20 $121,900
21 $112,700
22 $103,500
23 $96,140
24 $88,780
25 $81,420
26 $74,060
27 $71,300
28 $68,540
29 $65,780
30 $63,020
31 $60,260
32 $57,500
33 $54,740
34 $52,440
35 $50,140
36 $47,840
37 $45,540
38 $43,700
39 $41,860
40 $40,020
41 $38,180
42 $36,340
43 $34,500
44 $32,660
45 $30,820
46 $28,980
47 $27,140
48 $25,668
49 $24,380
50 $23,644
51 $23,092
52 $22,540
53 $22,172
54 $21,804
55 $21,620
56 $21,436
57 $21,252
58 $21,068
59 $20,884
60 $20,700
61 $20,516
62 $20,332
63 $20,148
64 $19,964
65 $19,780
66 $19,596
67 $19,412
68 $19,228
69 $19,044
70 $18,860
71 $18,676
72 $18,492
73 $18,308
74 $18,124
75 $17,940
76 $17,756
77 $17,572
78 $17,388
79 $17,204
80 $17,020
81 $16,836
82 $16,652

