2024 T-Mobile Match Play money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the T-Mobile Match Play prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $187,584. The T-Mobile Match Play prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $4,417.

The T-Mobile Match Play field is headed by Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire, Sei Young Kim, Rose Zhang and more.

This tournament started with 96 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. A cut was then made to the top eight players after 54 holes. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play from the correct 2024 T-Mobile Match Play full-field payout is based on their finish. The top eight players who qualified for match play are paid based on where they lost. The quarterfinal losers make the same amount of money, and the semifinal losers make the same amount of money. What's to be determined is the prize money for the top four players based on the finals and consolation matches.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 T-Mobile Match Play prize money, winner's share, first-place payout