2024 T-Mobile Match Play money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 T-Mobile Match Play money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

April 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the T-Mobile Match Play prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $187,584. The T-Mobile Match Play prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $4,417.

The T-Mobile Match Play field is headed by Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire, Sei Young Kim, Rose Zhang and more.

This tournament started with 96 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. A cut was then made to the top eight players after 54 holes. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play from the correct 2024 T-Mobile Match Play full-field payout is based on their finish. The top eight players who qualified for match play are paid based on where they lost. The quarterfinal losers make the same amount of money, and the semifinal losers make the same amount of money. What's to be determined is the prize money for the top four players based on the finals and consolation matches.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 T-Mobile Match Play prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION PLAYER MONEY
1 Nelly Korda or Leona Maguire $300,000
2 Nelly Korda or Leona Maguire $187,584
3 Sei Young Kim or Narin An $120,673
4 Sei Young Kim or Narin An $120,673
T5 Sei Young Kim $120,673
T5 Narin An $120,673
T8 Minami Katsu $65,729
T8 Rose Zhang $65,729
T8 Moriya Jutanugarn $65,729
T8 Angel Yin $65,729
T9 Hae Ran Ryu $41,936
T9 Brooke Henderson $41,936
T9 Yuka Saso $41,936
T12 Mone Inami $33,754
T12 Ally Ewing $33,754
T12 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $33,754
T15 Jennifer Kupcho $28,209
T15 Anna Nordqvist $28,209
T15 Minjee Lee $28,209
T18 Marina Alex $22,829
T18 Stephanie Kyriacou $22,829
T18 Caroline Masson $22,829
T18 Hye-Jin Choi $22,829
T18 Ayaka Furue $22,829
T18 Lydia Ko $22,829
T18 Jodi Ewart Shadoff $22,829
T25 Linn Grant $18,897
T25 Andrea Lee $18,897
T25 Stephanie Meadow $18,897
T28 Gabriela Ruffels $16,774
T28 Stacy Lewis $16,774
T28 In Gee Chun $16,774
31 Albane Valenzuela $15,508
T32 Madelene Sagstrom $12,927
T32 Lauren Coughlin $12,927
T32 Ariya Jutanugarn $12,927
T32 Paula Reto $12,927
T32 Emily Kristine Pedersen $12,927
T32 Lindsey Weaver-Wright $12,927
T32 Megan Khang $12,927
T32 Carlota Ciganda $12,927
T40 Elizabeth Szokol $9,492
T40 Yu Liu $9,492
T40 Yan Liu $9,492
T40 Jiwon Jeon $9,492
T40 Allisen Corpuz $9,492
T40 Kristen Gillman $9,492
T40 Maja Stark $9,492
T47 Isabella Fierro $7,394
T47 Hyo Joo Kim $7,394
T47 Jenny Shin $7,394
T47 Eun-Hee Ji $7,394
T47 Celine Boutier $7,394
T47 Mi Hyang Lee $7,394
T53 Ryann O'Toole $6,367
T53 Alison Lee $6,367
T53 Angela Stanford $6,367
T56 Ashleigh Buhai $5,460
T56 Cheyenne Knight $5,460
T56 Roberta Liti $5,460
T56 Bianca Pagdanganan $5,460
T56 Jeongeun Lee6 $5,460
T56 Auston Kim $5,460
T62 Aditi Ashok $4,776
T62 Pajaree Anannarukarn $4,776
T62 Esther Henseleit $4,776
T62 Danielle Kang $4,776
66 Gemma Dryburgh $4,519
67 Chanettee Wannasaen $4,417

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.