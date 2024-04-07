2024 T-Mobile Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 T-Mobile Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

April 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018
The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

Korda won her fourth-consecutive LPGA Tour event with a crushing 4-and-3 win over Leona Maguire in the final of the match-play portion of the event. Korda qualified sixth in the 54-hole stroke-play portion of the event.

Sei Young Kim and Narin An finished in a tie for third place, as there was no consolation match this week.

Rose Zhang, Moriya Jutanugarn, Angel Yin and Minami Katsu finished tied for fifth place as the quaterfinal losers in the match-play bracket after 54 holes of stroke play determined the match play field by whittling down the 96-player field to eight players.

Korda won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

T-Mobile Match Play recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the eighth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 12th time and becoming the first player since 2016 to win three-conseuctive LPGA Tour events.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 8 players finishing the tournament.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Chevron Championship in Texas.

2024 T-Mobile Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Final

  • Nelly Korda ($300,000) def. Leona Maguire ($187,584), 4 and 3

Semiinals

  • Nelly Korda def. Narin An ($120,673), 4 and 3
  • Leona Maguire def. Sei Young Kim ($120,673), 3 and 2

Quarterfinals

  • Nelly Korda def. Angel Yin ($65,729), 3 and 2
  • Leona Maguire def. Ariya Jutanugarn ($65,729), 4 and 3
  • Narin An def. Minami Katsu ($65,729), 3 and 2
  • Sei Young Kim def. Rose Zhang ($65,729), 6 and 5

Stroke Play Qualifying

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Leona Maguire -6 72 69 69 210 --
T2 Minami Katsu -3 72 69 72 213 --
T2 Angel Yin -3 72 68 73 213 --
T2 Rose Zhang -3 67 73 73 213 --
5 Sei Young Kim -2 66 74 74 214 --
6 Nelly Korda -1 73 73 69 215 --
7 Narin An E 76 68 72 216 --
8 Moriya Jutanugarn 2 72 79 67 218 --
T9 Hae Ran Ryu 2 71 76 71 218 $41,936
T9 Brooke Henderson 2 73 71 74 218 $41,936
T9 Yuka Saso 2 69 74 75 218 $41,936
T12 Mone Inami 3 75 73 71 219 $33,754
T12 Ally Ewing 3 73 74 72 219 $33,754
T12 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 3 70 76 73 219 $33,754
T15 Jennifer Kupcho 4 74 78 68 220 $28,209
T15 Anna Nordqvist 4 69 81 70 220 $28,209
T15 Minjee Lee 4 69 76 75 220 $28,209
T18 Marina Alex 5 75 74 72 221 $22,829
T18 Stephanie Kyriacou 5 73 76 72 221 $22,829
T18 Caroline Masson 5 70 78 73 221 $22,829
T18 Hye-Jin Choi 5 74 73 74 221 $22,829
T18 Ayaka Furue 5 71 75 75 221 $22,829
T18 Lydia Ko 5 71 74 76 221 $22,829
T18 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 5 75 68 78 221 $22,829
T25 Linn Grant 6 71 74 77 222 $18,897
T25 Andrea Lee 6 71 74 77 222 $18,897
T25 Stephanie Meadow 6 72 72 78 222 $18,897
T28 Gabriela Ruffels 7 72 79 72 223 $16,774
T28 Stacy Lewis 7 72 76 75 223 $16,774
T28 In Gee Chun 7 73 74 76 223 $16,774
31 Albane Valenzuela 8 76 75 73 224 $15,508
T32 Madelene Sagstrom 9 77 76 72 225 $12,927
T32 Lauren Coughlin 9 74 76 75 225 $12,927
T32 Ariya Jutanugarn 9 75 74 76 225 $12,927
T32 Paula Reto 9 78 70 77 225 $12,927
T32 Emily Kristine Pedersen 9 77 71 77 225 $12,927
T32 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 9 75 73 77 225 $12,927
T32 Megan Khang 9 74 74 77 225 $12,927
T32 Carlota Ciganda 9 73 67 85 225 $12,927
T40 Elizabeth Szokol 10 76 76 74 226 $9,492
T40 Yu Liu 10 80 71 75 226 $9,492
T40 Yan Liu 10 72 78 76 226 $9,492
T40 Jiwon Jeon 10 77 71 78 226 $9,492
T40 Allisen Corpuz 10 76 72 78 226 $9,492
T40 Kristen Gillman 10 71 74 81 226 $9,492
T40 Maja Stark 10 73 71 82 226 $9,492
T47 Isabella Fierro 11 72 81 74 227 $7,394
T47 Hyo Joo Kim 11 75 76 76 227 $7,394
T47 Jenny Shin 11 73 78 76 227 $7,394
T47 Eun-Hee Ji 11 72 76 79 227 $7,394
T47 Celine Boutier 11 73 73 81 227 $7,394
T47 Mi Hyang Lee 11 73 72 82 227 $7,394
T53 Ryann O'Toole 12 72 80 76 228 $6,367
T53 Alison Lee 12 74 76 78 228 $6,367
T53 Angela Stanford 12 71 76 81 228 $6,367
T56 Ashleigh Buhai 13 75 76 78 229 $5,460
T56 Cheyenne Knight 13 74 77 78 229 $5,460
T56 Roberta Liti 13 75 75 79 229 $5,460
T56 Bianca Pagdanganan 13 74 76 79 229 $5,460
T56 Jeongeun Lee6 13 77 72 80 229 $5,460
T56 Auston Kim 13 78 67 84 229 $5,460
T62 Aditi Ashok 14 75 78 77 230 $4,776
T62 Pajaree Anannarukarn 14 74 79 77 230 $4,776
T62 Esther Henseleit 14 73 77 80 230 $4,776
T62 Danielle Kang 14 67 83 80 230 $4,776
66 Gemma Dryburgh 15 75 75 81 231 $4,519
67 Chanettee Wannasaen 19 74 75 86 235 $4,417

