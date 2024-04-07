2024 T-Mobile Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

Korda won her fourth-consecutive LPGA Tour event with a crushing 4-and-3 win over Leona Maguire in the final of the match-play portion of the event. Korda qualified sixth in the 54-hole stroke-play portion of the event.

Sei Young Kim and Narin An finished in a tie for third place, as there was no consolation match this week.

Rose Zhang, Moriya Jutanugarn, Angel Yin and Minami Katsu finished tied for fifth place as the quaterfinal losers in the match-play bracket after 54 holes of stroke play determined the match play field by whittling down the 96-player field to eight players.

Korda won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

T-Mobile Match Play recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the eighth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 12th time and becoming the first player since 2016 to win three-conseuctive LPGA Tour events.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 8 players finishing the tournament.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Chevron Championship in Texas.

2024 T-Mobile Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Final

Nelly Korda ($300,000) def. Leona Maguire ($187,584), 4 and 3

Semiinals

Nelly Korda def. Narin An ($120,673), 4 and 3

Leona Maguire def. Sei Young Kim ($120,673), 3 and 2

Quarterfinals

Nelly Korda def. Angel Yin ($65,729), 3 and 2

Leona Maguire def. Ariya Jutanugarn ($65,729), 4 and 3

Narin An def. Minami Katsu ($65,729), 3 and 2

Sei Young Kim def. Rose Zhang ($65,729), 6 and 5

Stroke Play Qualifying

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details