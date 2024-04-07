2024 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

2024 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

April 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Club Car Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steven Fisk, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club's Deer Creek Club near Savannah, Ga.

Fisk took the seventh tournament of the season on the schedule, prevailing in a sudden-death playoff against Rob Oppenheim, with a par on the first playoff hole to win the title after both players finished tied on 14-under 274.

John Pak, Max McGreevy and Philip Knowles finished in a share of third place, a shot out of the winner's playoff.

Fisk won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Fisk earned 14.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Lecom Suncoast Classic.

2024 Club Car Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Steven Fisk -14 70 65 71 68 274 $180,000
2 Rob Oppenheim -14 70 67 70 67 274 $90,000
T3 John Pak -12 71 70 72 63 276 $47,667
T3 Max McGreevy -12 73 68 68 67 276 $47,667
T3 Philip Knowles -12 66 70 69 71 276 $47,667
T6 Jeffrey Kang -11 72 68 73 64 277 $32,000
T6 Kevin Roy -11 70 65 70 72 277 $32,000
T6 Doc Redman -11 71 68 69 69 277 $32,000
T9 Frankie Capan III -10 70 67 74 67 278 $23,830
T9 Austin Smotherman -10 71 70 69 68 278 $23,830
T9 Mason Williams -10 71 70 68 69 278 $23,830
T9 Ollie Schniederjans -10 72 69 67 70 278 $23,830
T9 Trevor Cone -10 69 67 71 71 278 $23,830
T14 Ricky Castillo -9 73 70 69 67 279 $15,056
T14 Trey Winstead -9 72 68 72 67 279 $15,056
T14 Tommy Gainey -9 70 69 72 68 279 $15,056
T14 Noah Goodwin -9 72 68 69 70 279 $15,056
T14 Danny Walker -9 69 66 73 71 279 $15,056
T14 Tano Goya -9 70 68 69 72 279 $15,056
T14 Wil Bateman -9 71 67 69 72 279 $15,056
T14 Jeremy Paul -9 71 72 68 68 279 $15,056
T14 Sam Bennett -9 72 70 72 65 279 $15,056
T25 Dalton Ward -8 70 72 72 66 280 $9,186
T25 Marcelo Rozo -8 68 71 74 67 280 $9,186
T25 Ryan Gerard -8 69 70 72 69 280 $9,186
T25 Brandon Harkins -8 69 68 74 69 280 $9,186
T25 Russell Knox -8 71 68 69 72 280 $9,186
T30 John VanDerLaan -7 71 71 74 65 281 $7,550
T30 Mason Andersen -7 69 69 72 71 281 $7,550
T32 Scott Piercy -6 73 67 75 67 282 $6,975
T32 Trent Phillips -6 73 69 69 71 282 $6,975
T34 Kevin Velo -5 72 68 75 68 283 $6,450
T34 Trey Mullinax -5 69 72 73 69 283 $6,450
T34 Alistair Docherty -5 70 70 72 71 283 $6,450
T37 Kevin Tway -4 75 68 73 68 284 $5,493
T37 Keenan Huskey -4 73 69 72 70 284 $5,493
T37 Brandon Crick -4 70 72 72 70 284 $5,493
T37 Kyle Westmoreland -4 72 70 72 70 284 $5,493
T37 Patrick Welch -4 72 69 70 73 284 $5,493
T37 Connor Burgess -4 68 73 68 75 284 $5,493
T37 Austin Cook -4 71 71 71 71 284 $5,493
T44 Spencer Levin -3 71 72 72 70 285 $4,800
T44 Brian Campbell -3 69 74 72 70 285 $4,800
T44 Isaiah Salinda -3 75 68 71 71 285 $4,800
T44 Ryan Cole -3 74 69 69 73 285 $4,800
T48 Dylan Healey -2 70 70 78 68 286 $4,475
T48 Kaito Onishi -2 73 70 71 72 286 $4,475
T48 Chris Petefish -2 68 69 76 73 286 $4,475
T48 Ben Carr -2 70 71 68 77 286 $4,475
T52 Paul Peterson -1 71 72 75 69 287 $4,274
T52 Evan Harmeling -1 75 68 75 69 287 $4,274
T52 Morgan Hoffmann -1 75 68 75 69 287 $4,274
T52 Jared du Toit -1 74 68 76 69 287 $4,274
T52 Taylor Dickson -1 71 72 74 70 287 $4,274
57 Mitchell Meissner E 71 70 73 74 288 $4,200
T58 Satoshi Kodaira 1 71 70 79 69 289 $4,170
T58 Bryson Nimmer 1 74 69 74 72 289 $4,170
60 Alvaro Ortiz 2 71 67 78 74 290 $4,140
T61 Walker Lee 3 70 73 79 69 291 $4,110
T61 Kris Ventura 3 73 70 72 76 291 $4,110
63 Chandler Blanchet 5 72 71 77 73 293 $4,080
64 Kyle Jones 6 73 70 78 73 294 $4,060
65 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 7 71 70 77 77 295 $4,040

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.