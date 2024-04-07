2024 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Club Car Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steven Fisk, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club's Deer Creek Club near Savannah, Ga.

Fisk took the seventh tournament of the season on the schedule, prevailing in a sudden-death playoff against Rob Oppenheim, with a par on the first playoff hole to win the title after both players finished tied on 14-under 274.

John Pak, Max McGreevy and Philip Knowles finished in a share of third place, a shot out of the winner's playoff.

Fisk won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Fisk earned 14.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Lecom Suncoast Classic.

2024 Club Car Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

