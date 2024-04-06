The Masters Trophy facts: Size, weight, history and more

Not only does the winner of the Masters get a green jacket and a gold medal, but the champion is also awarded a trophy that features the Augusta National Golf Club clubhouse.

The permanent Masters Trophy was introduced in 1961. Made in England, the trophy features 900 different silver pieces to form the shape of the clubhouse. The trophy sits on a pedestal, banded with silver which is engraved with the names of the winner and runner-up of each Masters. It remains at the club permanently.

The trophy is huge. It's on a 4-foot-wide base and it weighs approximately 132 pounds. The band for the engraved names is 9 feet, 6 inches.

Beginning in 1993, the club decided to award a Sterling replica of the trophy to the Masters champion. The replica, which the player gets to keep, is 13.5 inches wide, 6.5 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds.

All told a Masters champion gets a green jacket, which they keep for a year then return to their locker in the Champions Locker Room, their name engraved on the permanent Masters Trophy, a replica of the trophy and a gold medal. Masters winners get a large sum of money from the Masters Tournament purse, as well as receive a lifetime exemption into the Masters Tournament. They also get into the other three majors for five years and get a PGA Tour card for five years.

Augusta National Golf Club also awards other trophies to Masters participants.

The low amateur wins a Silver Cup, which has been doled out to the low amateur who makes the 36-hole cut since 1952.

There are also trophies for in-tournament accomplishments. Players who have the low score of the day earn a crystal vase with a Masters logo on it. Players who score eagles get a pair of crystal goblets, while holes-in-one earn a large crystal bowl. So, too, do albatrosses (double eagles).