DP World Tour’s Korea Championship merges with Korean PGA’s similar tournament, moved to October

The DP World Tour's Asian Swing will continue after the Masters, but it won't resume with the originally scheduled event that was set to take place in South Korea.

The DP World Tour has announced that its Korea Championship will merge with the Korean PGA Tour's Genesis Championship, with the event being played moving forward as the Genesis Championship in October. The tournament will be the closing part of the nine-event Back Nine Swing on the DP World Tour.

With Genesis signing an agreement to become the title sponsor of the combined tournament, the purse will increase to $4 million and a total of 5,000 Race to Dubai points will be on offer.

The new Genesis Championship will be held at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, former home to the LPGA's International Crown, and will be played Oct. 24-27. Now the tournament is the last one on the DP World Tour schedule regular season, with the top 110 players on the Race to Dubai rankings at the conclusion of the tournament earning DP World Tour cards for 2025. The top 70 in the standings after the Genesis Championship qualify for the DP World Tour Playoffs.

The tournament will be co-sanctioned with the Korean PGA Tour, with a 120-player field comprising 90 DP World Tour players and 30 KPGA Tour players. The two tours in signed a strategic alliance agreement in May 2023, which sought to expand playing pathways for KPGA Tour players to play on the DP World Tour.

Pablo Larrazábal took home the trophy at the 2023 Korea Championship for his eighth DP World Tour title, while Sanghyun Park was the winner of the 2023 Genesis Championship.

With the merging of the two events, the next tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule is the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan, which will be played April 25-28, two weeks after the Masters Tournament concludes.