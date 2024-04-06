Augusta National Golf Club: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2024 Masters, Augusta National Women’s Amateur host

The 2024 Masters and 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur final round are played this year at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

The Masters Tournament's host course has been at the Augusta private club since 1934, and it has long been revered as one of golf's best tests.

Augusta National Golf Club plays as a par-72 golf course for both the Masters and the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Augusta National plays to a scorecard distance of 7,555 yards for the Masters Tournament, making it one of the longer golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

For the Augusta National Women's Amateur, the course plays to a length of 6,365 yards, which is closer to the member tees available to members to play at the club.

Augusta National Golf Club scorecard breakdown

Augusta National Golf Club has four par 5s, four par 3s and 10 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with an incredible par 4 uphill toward the clubhouse.

The par 3s don't vary in length significantly, except for the fourth hole, with different types of shots required to score. Two of the par 3s are flatter in topography, while two are significantly downhill.

The par 4s are the biggest test of the course, ranging in length, style and challenge.

Augusta National Golf Club scorecard

HOLE MASTERS YARDS ANWA YARDS PAR 1 445 365 4 2 585 515 5 3 350 340 4 4 240 170 3 5 495 400 4 6 180 165 3 7 450 330 4 8 570 480 5 9 460 395 4 OUT 3775 3160 36 10 495 450 4 11 520 400 4 12 155 145 3 13 545 455 5 14 440 380 4 15 550 475 5 16 170 145 3 17 440 370 4 18 465 385 4 IN 3780 3205 36 TOTAL 7555 6365 72

Augusta National Golf Club course breakdown

Now that we know the layout of the golf course, what else makes Augusta National Golf Club a challenge?

The golf course is exacting. There are lots of ways to hit the fairway, but there are better approach angles on practically every hole for the bold player

The putting surfaces are pretty big, but they are quick. Players must be able to negotiate the greens while avoiding three putts.

It's always good to stay below the hole at Augusta National, and it's important to score well on all four par 5s.