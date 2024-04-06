2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard: Final results and standings

The 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur final leaderboard is headed by winner Lottie Woad, with the amateur winning with birdies on the final two holes to take the title at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

In the final round of the 54-hole event, played at Augusta National Golf Club after two rounds at Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., Woad held the lead going into play.

Woad struggled out the gate, though, before rallying in the final holes of the round. A clutch par putt on 14, followed by birdies on 15, 17 and 18 gave her a one-shot win over 19-year-old Bailey Shoemaker on 8-under 208.

Shoemaker shot 6-under 66 in the final round in breezy, firm conditions to set an Augusta National Women's Amateur scoring record at the home of the Masters, finishing in second place on 7-under 209.

Ingrid Lindblad finished in third place once again in an event that has been full of close calls for the world No. 1 amateur, but she will be turning pro at the end of the season.

Woad wins the fifth Augusta National Women's Amateur trophy, but as this is an amateur competition, there is no prize money and no purse.

A total of 35 players in the 72-player starting field qualified for the final round at Augusta National.

2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

