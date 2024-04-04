Open Championship rota: Which courses are in the British Open rotation?

The Open Championship rota -- the rotation of courses that host the British Open -- is something that doesn't change too often. The R&A has about nine links courses it will routinely visit for the game's oldest major championship.

We take a look at the current Open Championship rota, future British Open sites and former Open Championship venues that are no longer used.

Current Open Championship rota

St. Andrews (Old Course)

Carnoustie

Muirfield

Royal Troon

Royal Birkdale

Royal Lytham and St. Annes

Royal St. George's

Royal Liverpool

Royal Portrush

Typically speaking, the R&A brings The Open to the Old Course every five years, looking for an opportunity to return to the Home of Golf twice each decade. Then there are eight years in each decade when the other eight coures in the rotation have a chance to host the tournament. It's a pretty even distribution, although the order changes and isn't standardized.

Which course has hosted the British Open the most?

The Old Course has naturally hosted the Open the most number of times, coming in at 30 of 151 -- slightly less than 20 percent of the time. Prestwick and Musselburgh were more frequent hosts in the earlier history of the championship in the 19th century. However, since then, the Claret Jug has been decided elsewhere.

St Andrews: 30 Prestwick: 24 Muirfield: 16 Royal St George's: 15 Royal Liverpool: 12 Royal Lytham & St Annes: 11 Royal Birkdale: 10 Royal Troon: 9 Carnoustie: 8 Musselburgh: 6 Turnberry: 4 Royal Cinque Ports: 2 Royal Portrush: 2 Prince's: 1

Future British Open sites

The R&A typically only announces future Open venues just a few years in advance, knowing that a closed rotation of courses is likely to host the championship in the future. The venues aren't necessarily a mystery so much as in which order they'll be played.

2024 (July 18-21) -- Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland

2025 (July 18-21) -- Royal Portrush, Portrush, Northern Ireland

2026 (July 16-19) -- Royal Birkdale

Former Open Championship rotation courses