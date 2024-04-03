2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur concessions menu: Food choices and food prices at Champions Retreat

One of the most talked-about things about the Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament is the quality and prices of the food served at the tournament.

The Augusta National Women's Amateur is played, though, at two venues over three competition days. The first two days are played at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Ga.

The concessions at Champions Retreat are delicious, just like at Augusta National, and they're priced way more reasonably than any other major sporting event in the world. However, there are some difference between what's offered at Champions Retreat and Augusta National, where the final round is played.

The food prices are low for good reason. Augusta National wants to make the patrons feel like welcomed club guests. They won't gouge their patrons on food prices, and patrons are going to spend a whole ton of money at the merchandise shop anyhow.

The Augusta National Women's Amateur food menu has seen some changes over the years, but most of the items on the menu and how much the club charges for them rarely change.

The best Augusta National Women's Amateur food choices to order? Egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches are the classics.

There are a few changes in prices from 2023, a year after several sandwiches going up to $3.

The Georgia peach ice-cream sandwich was not available post-pandemic due to supply-chain issues, but it's back this year at a 50-cent increase to $2.50

2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur food menu and prices

SANDWICHES

Egg Salad - $1.50

Pimento Cheese - $1.50

Masters Club - $3.00

Ham & Cheese on Rye - $3.00

Chicken Salad on Honey Wheat - $3.00

BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks - $2.00

Bottled Water - $2.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea - $2.00

Lemonade - $2.00

Bottled Sports Drink - $2.00

Domestic Beer - $5.00

Import Beer - $5.00

Freshly Brewed Coffee - $2.00

SNACKS

Muffin - $1.50

Banana - $1.25

Chips - $1.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie - $1.50

Candy - $1.50

Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn - $1.50

Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich - $2.50

Advil/Aleve - $0.50