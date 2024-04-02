2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur begins as the fourth-ever women's amateur invitational kicks off at nearby Champions Retreat before a Saturday finish at the home of the Masters.

The Augusta National Women's Amateur TV schedule is expanded this year to include all three rounds of the tournament, featuring 72 players taking on Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Ga., in the Thursday and Friday rounds. Golf Channel airs coverage for the first two rounds, then an off day is on Friday as the full field gets a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club.

Saturday's final round is at Augusta National, with NBC airing final-round coverage from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com, the Golf Channel app and NBC Sports app, as well ANWAGolf.com.

However, if you prefer to watch the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur TV times and schedule.

2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern