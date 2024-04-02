Here’s why no golf is played on Friday at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

The Augusta National Women's Amateur is already one of the most prestigious events in amateur golf, with the event featuring a global field of 72 female amateurs taking on two courses over three competitive days.

However, the tournament begins on Wednesday and ends on Saturday. That's four days. There are three rounds. After two days of golf played at nearby Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., there's an off day for the Augusta National Women's Amateur. No tournament golf is played on Friday. Why?

The Friday of the ANWA is an off day for competition, but it's not an off day from golf.

After the first two competition days, there's a cut made in the Augusta National Women's Amateur to the top 30 players. Those players will compete in the Saturday final round at Augusta National Golf Club. However, Augusta National didn't want to put their name on a tournament of this magnitude and not afford every player an opportunity to compete at their club at least once.

That's why Friday is a practice round day for the field. Every player in the competition gets to have a practice round at Augusta National, including the players who missed the cut on Thursday. This allows the players competing in the Saturday final round to get to learn the course a little bit ahead of time, and the players who miss the cut still get the reward of playing Augusta National for getting into this event.

The final round on Saturday at Augusta National kicks off a busy nine days for the club. The women's am champion is crowned mid-afternoon on Saturday. On Sunday, the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition are held on the club's practice facility and 18th hole.

Masters Tournament contestants start rolling in on Saturday or Sunday, taking in the action and enrolling for the event. The club also is preparing for the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals, which are contested on Sunday at the club as well. Practice rounds for the Masters get going on Monday of Masters Week.