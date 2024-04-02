The 2024 Valero Texas Open purse is set for $9.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,656,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Valero Texas Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman, Max Homa and more of the world's best players. Corey Conners is the prior champion.

The 156-player field competes in the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC San Antontio on their Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

This is the 16th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the level of a major championship. The winner gets 51 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

2024 Valero Texas Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,656,000 2 $1,002,800 3 $634,800 4 $450,800 5 $377,200 6 $333,500 7 $310,500 8 $287,500 9 $269,100 10 $250,700 11 $232,300 12 $213,900 13 $195,500 14 $177,100 15 $167,900 16 $158,700 17 $149,500 18 $140,300 19 $131,100 20 $121,900 21 $112,700 22 $103,500 23 $96,140 24 $88,780 25 $81,420 26 $74,060 27 $71,300 28 $68,540 29 $65,780 30 $63,020 31 $60,260 32 $57,500 33 $54,740 34 $52,440 35 $50,140 36 $47,840 37 $45,540 38 $43,700 39 $41,860 40 $40,020 41 $38,180 42 $36,340 43 $34,500 44 $32,660 45 $30,820 46 $28,980 47 $27,140 48 $25,668 49 $24,380 50 $23,644 51 $23,092 52 $22,540 53 $22,172 54 $21,804 55 $21,620 56 $21,436 57 $21,252 58 $21,068 59 $20,884 60 $20,700 61 $20,516 62 $20,332 63 $20,148 64 $19,964 65 $19,780

2024 Valero Texas Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Valero Texas Open purse? The 2024 Valero Texas Open purse is $9.2 million.

How much is the 2024 Valero Texas Open winner's share? The 2024 Valero Texas Open winner's share is $1,656,000.

What is the 2024 Valero Texas Open field size? The 2024 Valero Texas Open field features 156 players.