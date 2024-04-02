2024 Valero Texas Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
April 2, 2024
The 2024 Valero Texas Open purse is set for $9.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,656,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Valero Texas Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman, Max Homa and more of the world's best players. Corey Conners is the prior champion.

The 156-player field competes in the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC San Antontio on their Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

This is the 16th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the level of a major championship. The winner gets 51 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,656,000
2 $1,002,800
3 $634,800
4 $450,800
5 $377,200
6 $333,500
7 $310,500
8 $287,500
9 $269,100
10 $250,700
11 $232,300
12 $213,900
13 $195,500
14 $177,100
15 $167,900
16 $158,700
17 $149,500
18 $140,300
19 $131,100
20 $121,900
21 $112,700
22 $103,500
23 $96,140
24 $88,780
25 $81,420
26 $74,060
27 $71,300
28 $68,540
29 $65,780
30 $63,020
31 $60,260
32 $57,500
33 $54,740
34 $52,440
35 $50,140
36 $47,840
37 $45,540
38 $43,700
39 $41,860
40 $40,020
41 $38,180
42 $36,340
43 $34,500
44 $32,660
45 $30,820
46 $28,980
47 $27,140
48 $25,668
49 $24,380
50 $23,644
51 $23,092
52 $22,540
53 $22,172
54 $21,804
55 $21,620
56 $21,436
57 $21,252
58 $21,068
59 $20,884
60 $20,700
61 $20,516
62 $20,332
63 $20,148
64 $19,964
65 $19,780

2024 Valero Texas Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Valero Texas Open purse?

The 2024 Valero Texas Open purse is $9.2 million.

How much is the 2024 Valero Texas Open winner's share?

The 2024 Valero Texas Open winner's share is $1,656,000.

What is the 2024 Valero Texas Open field size?

The 2024 Valero Texas Open field features 156 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Valero Texas Open?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 Valero Texas Open to the top 65 and ties.

