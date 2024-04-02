The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play field is headed by Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and more of the best players in the world.
This is the eighth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.
With 96 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. Then there will be a third round with an aggregate-score cut to the top eight players, at which point a match-play tournament will be played on Saturday and Sunday.
The event is played this year at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.
Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.
2024 T-Mobile Match Play purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|$300,000
|2
|$188,651
|3
|$121,360
|3
|$121,360
|5
|$66,103
|5
|$66,103
|5
|$66,103
|5
|$66,103
|
|9
|$45,962
|10
|$41,831
|11
|$38,731
|12
|$36,149
|13
|$33,877
|14
|$31,812
|15
|$29,952
|16
|$28,300
|
|17
|$26,855
|18
|$25,615
|19
|$24,582
|20
|$23,755
|21
|$22,930
|22
|$22,103
|23
|$21,278
|24
|$20,450
|
|25
|$19,728
|26
|$19,005
|27
|$18,281
|28
|$17,558
|29
|$16,836
|30
|$16,216
|31
|$15,596
|32
|$14,976
|
|33
|$14,356
|34
|$13,736
|35
|$13,221
|36
|$12,704
|37
|$12,189
|38
|$11,671
|39
|$11,154
|40
|$10,741
|
|41
|$10,329
|42
|$9,916
|43
|$9,502
|44
|$9,089
|45
|$8,779
|46
|$8,469
|47
|$8,159
|48
|$7,849
|49
|$7,539
|50
|$7,229
|51
|$7,024
|52
|$6,817
|53
|$6,609
|54
|$6,404
|55
|$6,197
|56
|$5,990
|57
|$5,784
|58
|$5,577
|59
|$5,372
|60
|$5,164
|61
|$5,062
|62
|$4,957
|63
|$4,854
|64
|$4,752
|65
|$4,647