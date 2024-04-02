The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play field is headed by Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and more of the best players in the world.

This is the eighth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 96 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. Then there will be a third round with an aggregate-score cut to the top eight players, at which point a match-play tournament will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is played this year at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 T-Mobile Match Play purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $300,000 2 $188,651 3 $121,360 3 $121,360 5 $66,103 5 $66,103 5 $66,103 5 $66,103 9 $45,962 10 $41,831 11 $38,731 12 $36,149 13 $33,877 14 $31,812 15 $29,952 16 $28,300 17 $26,855 18 $25,615 19 $24,582 20 $23,755 21 $22,930 22 $22,103 23 $21,278 24 $20,450 25 $19,728 26 $19,005 27 $18,281 28 $17,558 29 $16,836 30 $16,216 31 $15,596 32 $14,976 33 $14,356 34 $13,736 35 $13,221 36 $12,704 37 $12,189 38 $11,671 39 $11,154 40 $10,741 41 $10,329 42 $9,916 43 $9,502 44 $9,089 45 $8,779 46 $8,469 47 $8,159 48 $7,849 49 $7,539 50 $7,229 51 $7,024 52 $6,817 53 $6,609 54 $6,404 55 $6,197 56 $5,990 57 $5,784 58 $5,577 59 $5,372 60 $5,164 61 $5,062 62 $4,957 63 $4,854 64 $4,752 65 $4,647

