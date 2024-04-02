2024 T-Mobile Match Play purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 T-Mobile Match Play purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

April 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Brooke Henderson
The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play field is headed by Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and more of the best players in the world.

This is the eighth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 96 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. Then there will be a third round with an aggregate-score cut to the top eight players, at which point a match-play tournament will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is played this year at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 T-Mobile Match Play purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $188,651
3 $121,360
3 $121,360
5 $66,103
5 $66,103
5 $66,103
5 $66,103
9 $45,962
10 $41,831
11 $38,731
12 $36,149
13 $33,877
14 $31,812
15 $29,952
16 $28,300
17 $26,855
18 $25,615
19 $24,582
20 $23,755
21 $22,930
22 $22,103
23 $21,278
24 $20,450
25 $19,728
26 $19,005
27 $18,281
28 $17,558
29 $16,836
30 $16,216
31 $15,596
32 $14,976
33 $14,356
34 $13,736
35 $13,221
36 $12,704
37 $12,189
38 $11,671
39 $11,154
40 $10,741
41 $10,329
42 $9,916
43 $9,502
44 $9,089
45 $8,779
46 $8,469
47 $8,159
48 $7,849
49 $7,539
50 $7,229
51 $7,024
52 $6,817
53 $6,609
54 $6,404
55 $6,197
56 $5,990
57 $5,784
58 $5,577
59 $5,372
60 $5,164
61 $5,062
62 $4,957
63 $4,854
64 $4,752
65 $4,647

2024 T-Mobile Match Play: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play purse?

The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play purse is $2.25 million.

How much is the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play winner's share?

The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play winner's share is $337,500.

What is the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play field size?

The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play field features 144 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties at the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play.

