2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, hosted by Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The Augusta National Women's Amateur field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.

This is set to be a 72-player field is played out over three days, with the first two rounds played at nearby Champions Retreat before the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, opposite the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open and in the week prior to the Masters Tournament.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the eventn.

2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur field