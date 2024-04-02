2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, hosted by Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
This is set to be a 72-player field is played out over three days, with the first two rounds played at nearby Champions Retreat before the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, opposite the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open and in the week prior to the Masters Tournament.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is set for the eventn.
2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur field
- Yuna Araki
- Kajsa Arwefjall
- Amari Avery
- Carla Bernat Escuder
- Hailey Borja
- Helen Briem
- Zoe Antoinette Campos
- Phoebe Brinker
- Jensen Castle
- Leigh Chien
- Gianna Clemente
- Hailee Cooper
- Hannah Darling
- Anna Davis
- Sadie Englemann
- Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
- Maisie Filler
- Francesca Fiorellini
- Laney Frye
- Elia Galitsky
- Megha Ganne
- Melanie Green
- Charlotte Heath
- Rachel Heck
- Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
- Chiara Horder
- Saori Iijima
- Lauren Kim
- Jasmine Koo
- Rachel Kuehn
- Andrea Lignell
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Carolina Lopez-Chacarra
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Caitlyn Macnab
- Rianne Malixi
- Maria Jose Marin
- Paula Martin Sampedro
- Emma McMyler
- Ashley Menne
- Emilia Migliaccio
- Anna Morgan
- Hinano Muguruma
- Kokoro Nakamura
- Lauryn Nguyen
- Farah O'Keefe
- Annabelle Pancake
- Ashleigh Park
- Catherine Park
- Jennie Park
- Avani Prashanth
- Andrea Revuelta
- Kiara Romero
- Louise Rydqvist
- Amanda Sambach
- Megan Schofill
- Mamika Shinchi
- Kaitlyn Schroeder
- Bailey Shoemaker
- Latanna Stone
- Nora Sundberg
- Asterisk Talley
- Rocio Tejedo
- Sayaka Teroka
- Mirabel Ting
- Casey Weidenfeld
- Yana Wilson
- Lottie Woad
- Chun-Wei Wu
- Kelly Xu
- Suzana Yokoyama
- Rin Yoshida
- Meja Ortengren