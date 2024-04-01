Valero Texas Open history, results and past winners

The Valero Texas Open is the PGA Tour's San Antonio-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in April as lead-in to the Masters.

The event, which was first played in 1922, originally started out as the Texas Open. It then became focused on the San Antonio community at different points in its history. However, the event has always had Texas in its name. It is the sixth-oldest professional golf tournament in the world.

Two players -- Arnold Palmer and Justin Leonard -- share the record for the most Valero Texas Open wins with three. Seven players have won the tournament twice.

Valero Texas Open format

The Valero Texas Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field, which is 144 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Valero Texas Open host courses

1922-1926, 1929-1940, 1950-1955, 1957-1959: Brackenridge Park Golf Course

1927-1928, 1941-1949: Willow Springs Golf Course

1950-1951, 1956, 1960: Ft. Sam Houston Golf Course

1961-1966, 1977-1994: Oak Hills Country Club

1967, 1969-1970: Pecan Valley Golf Club

1972-1976: Woodlake Golf Club

1995-2009: La Cantera Golf Club

2010-present: TPC San Antonio

Valero Texas Open past sponsors

The Valero Texas Open has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1922-1945, 1948-1955, 1981-1985, 1988-1989, 1994: Texas Open

1946-1947, 1972-1980: San Antonio Texas Open

1956-1969: Texas Open Invitational

1970: San Antonio Open Invitational

1986: Vantage Championship

1990-1993: HEB Texas Open

1995-1997: La Cantera Texas Open

1998-1999: Westin Texas Open

2000: Westin Texas Open at La Cantera

2001: Texas Open at La Cantera

2002-present: Valero Texas Open

Valero Texas Open history & results