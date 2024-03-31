Who is Taylor Moore? Bio for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open leader

Taylor Moore is a contender at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open and has a chance to win going into the final round at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. After success in winning in 2023 on the PGA Tour, Taylor Moore could have another huge breakthrough.

You may know Taylor Moore as the winner of the 2023 Valspar Championship, beating Jordan Spieth, among others, at Innisbrook to secure his first PGA Tour win.

Moore is 30 years old, and he is in the field at Texas Children's Houston Open because he is a player who finished in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup last season.

For Moore, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Moore was born in San Angelo, Texas. He played college golf at the University of Arkansas before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Moore is hitting his prime

Taylor Moore has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2016.

Moore earned his promotion to the PGA Tour in 2020. He has two Korn Ferry Tour wins. He also won the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am competition with his partner.

Entering this week, Moore was ranked 70th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 62nd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Moore is single.

What a win at the Texas Children's Houston Open means

With a win today, Moore would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a two-year PGA Tour exemption. He would also earn a Masters invitation and an exemption into to the PGA Championship. And, according to the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open payout, he would win $1.638 million to top it all off.