Who is Stephan Jaeger? Bio for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open leader

Stephan Jaeger is a contender at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open and has a chance to win going into the final round at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. After success on the Korn Ferry Tour, Stephan Jaeger could have another huge breakthrough.

You may know Stephan Jaeger as a graduate of the Korn Ferry Tour and the first player in that tour's history to shoot 58. However, he's been on the PGA Tour for several seasons now.

Jaeger is 34 years old, and he is in the field at Texas Children's Houston Open because he is a player who finished in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall last season.

For Jaeger, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Jaeger was born in Munich, Germany. He played college golf at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Jaeger is hitting his prime

Stephan Jaeger has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2018.

Jaeger earned his promotion to the PGA Tour on multiple occasions, including in 2020 for the last time. He has six Korn Ferry Tour wins.

Entering this week, Jaeger was ranked 47th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 71st in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Jaeger is married to his wife, Shelby.

What a win at the Texas Children's Houston Open means

With a win today, Jaeger would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a two-year PGA Tour exemption. He would also earn a Masters invitation and an exemption into to the PGA Championship. And, according to the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open payout, he would win $1.638 million to top it all off.