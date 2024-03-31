Who is Akshay Bhatia? Bio for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open contender

Akshay Bhatia is a contender heading into the final round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. While a large pack of chasers seek to overtake him at the Houston Open, Akshay Bhatia could have a huge breakthrough.

Bhatia is 21 years old, and he is in the field at the Texas Children's Houston Open because he won the 2023 Barracuda Championship to earn a two-year PGA Tour exemption.

For Bhatia, his journey to the PGA Tour and his lengthy career on the tour is a remarkable story.

Bhatia was born in Los Angeles, Calif. He was a standout junior golfer, and he chose to skip collegiate golf and turn pro right out of high school. It was a choice criticized heavily at the time, but now it looks smart.

Bhatia is hitting his prime

Akshay Bhatia has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2019, the year he played on the US Walker Cup team.

Bhatia got to the PGA Tour after some time on the Korn Ferry Tour, winning the 2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay and ultimately getting enough points to just finish outside of a guaranteed card.

In 2022-2023 on the PGA Tour, Bhatia earned opportunities to play, and he took advantage with a runner-up at the Puerto Rico Open, a fourth-place finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and ultimately earned membership with a win at the Barracuda Championship in July by beating Patrick Rodgers in a playoff.

Bhatia has one career PGA Tour win, coming at the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Entering this week, Bhatia was ranked 95th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 66th in the FedEx Cup standings.

In his personal life, Bhatia is has a girlfriend, Presleigh Schultz who has served as his caddie in the past.

With a win today, Bhatia would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour event winner, including a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship. And, according to the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open payout, he would win $1.638 million to top it all off.