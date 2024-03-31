When’s the last time an LPGA Tour player won three consecutive tournaments?

Nelly Korda has won her last two LPGA Tour starts, taking the LPGA Drive On Championship and the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship to pick up two of the biggest tournaments staged in 2024.

Now, she's in contention to win once again at the inaugural Ford Championship heading into the final round of the new Arizona event. Winning three-consecutive LPGA Tour starts is not something that happens frequently. In fact, it's been almost eight years since it last happened.

When's the last time a LPGA Tour player won three consecutive tournaments?

Ariya Jutanugarn was the last LPGA Tour player to win three-consecutive starts on the circuit. She accomplished the feat around this time of year in 2016, winning the 2016 Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic, 2016 Kingsmill Championship and 2016 LPGA Volvik Championship to round out the streak.

This is not something that happens frequently on the LPGA Tour. The longest winning streak in LPGA Tour history is five events, done by both Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam. Lopez set the record with five consecutive wins in 1978. Sorenstam matched the record by winning five in a row over the end of the 2004 season and beginning of the 2005 season.

Both players did not win five consecutive tournaments in a row on the schedule but rather five starts in a row.

In the history of the LPGA Tour, there are four players who have won four consecutive LPGA Tour events in a row: Mickey Wright (1962 and 1963), Kathy Whitworth (1969), Annika Sorenstam (2001) and Lorena Ochoa (2008).

Obviously Korda would find herself in some incredible company where she able to pick off the 2024 Ford Championship. Whatever the result, Korda is on a tremendous run, having won twice in her last LPGA Tour starts and reaching 10 career wins in the process.