David Skinns’ wife Kristin Skinns: Pictures, bio

David Skinns is a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner who is back on the PGA Tour after losing his PGA Tour card. Now he's looking to capture a big title that has illuded him: the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.

David and Kristin have been married after meeting when he was at the University of Tennessee for college golf. The pair have three children, together, including one born in 2017 during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which Skinns skipped to attend the birth.

Now the pair could be set for the biggest moment of Skinns' life with a PGA Tour breakthrough.

See pictures of David Skinns's wife, Kristin Skinns.