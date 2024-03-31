2024 Women's NSW Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
March 31, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Women's NSW Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Mariajo Uribe, who took home the victory at Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club in Australia.

Uribe won her Ladies European Tour title this week, and she won this week by a shot on 14-under 202 in the 54-hole tournaments.

Bronte Law, who already won this season in Morocco, finished in the runner-up spot, while Marta Martin earned third-place honors this week.

Uribe won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

Women's NSW Open recap notes

This was the fifth event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event follows from the Aramco Team Series, continuing a string of Ladise European Tour events in Australia.

The 36-hole cut was made on 2-over 146 or better, with 69 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Australian Women's Classic next week.

2024 Women's NSW Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Mariajo Uribe -14 67 65 70 202 $45,000
2 Bronte Law -13 68 68 67 203 $27,000
3 Marta Martin -9 67 70 70 207 $18,000
T4 Cara Gainer -8 69 70 69 208 $12,150
T4 Pei-Ying Tsai -8 68 67 73 208 $12,150
T6 Nicole Broch Estrup -7 70 71 68 209 $9,300
T6 Justice Bosio -7 65 71 73 209 $0
T8 Leonie Harm -6 71 72 67 210 $7,500
T8 Teresa Toscano -6 71 72 67 210 $7,500
T8 Momoka Kobori -6 70 71 69 210 $7,500
T8 Laura Sluman -6 70 69 71 210 $7,500
T12 Emma Grechi -5 68 74 69 211 $6,150
T12 Smilla Tarning Soenderby -5 71 69 71 211 $6,150
T12 Laura Fuenfstueck -5 67 72 72 211 $6,150
T12 Ana Belac -5 70 67 74 211 $6,150
T16 Jordan O'Brien -4 73 71 68 212 $5,100
T16 Alice Hewson -4 73 69 70 212 $5,100
T16 Lauren Walsh -4 70 71 71 212 $5,100
T16 Noora Komulainen -4 69 72 71 212 $5,100
T16 Kirsten Rudgeley -4 69 70 73 212 $5,100
T21 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -3 73 69 71 213 $4,545
T21 Annika Rathbone -3 72 68 73 213 $0
T21 Luna Sobron Galmes -3 67 72 74 213 $4,545
T24 Trichat Cheenglab -2 69 74 71 214 $4,065
T24 Shannon Tan -2 68 74 72 214 $4,065
T24 Sofie Bringner -2 68 73 73 214 $4,065
T24 Maria Hernandez -2 69 70 75 214 $4,065
T28 Jess Whitting -1 72 73 70 215 $3,270
T28 Ursula Wikstrom -1 72 72 71 215 $3,270
T28 Kelsey Bennett -1 75 67 73 215 $3,270
T28 Manon De Roey -1 71 70 74 215 $3,270
T28 Sara Kouskova -1 69 72 74 215 $3,270
T28 Dorthea Forbrigd -1 73 68 74 215 $3,270
T34 Emma Spitz E 72 74 70 216 $2,419
T34 Katja Pogacar E 72 72 72 216 $2,419
T34 Cholcheva Wongras E 73 71 72 216 $2,419
T34 Amy Walsh E 72 71 73 216 $2,419
T34 Eleanor Givens E 71 71 74 216 $2,419
T34 Hannah Burke E 70 72 74 216 $2,419
T34 Lily May Humphreys E 71 70 75 216 $2,419
T34 Linnea Johansson E 69 72 75 216 $2,419
42 Chiara Tamburlini 1 72 72 73 217 $2,010
T43 Hanee Song 2 75 70 73 218 $1,746
T43 Elin Arvidsson 2 68 76 74 218 $1,746
T43 Sarah Hammett 2 68 76 74 218 $0
T43 Danni Vasquez 2 74 70 74 218 $1,746
T43 Claire Shin 2 70 71 77 218 $1,746
T43 Jana Melichova 2 72 69 77 218 $1,746
T49 Suzuka Yamaguchi 3 73 73 73 219 $1,428
T49 Ayaka Sugihara 3 77 69 73 219 $1,428
T49 Steffi Vogel 3 71 74 74 219 $1,428
T49 Virginia Elena Carta 3 70 72 77 219 $1,428
T49 Celine Herbin 3 71 70 78 219 $1,428
T54 Lakareber Abe 4 71 75 74 220 $1,144
T54 Rachel Lee 4 69 77 74 220 $0
T54 Lydia Hall 4 72 74 74 220 $1,144
T54 Pranavi Urs 4 72 74 74 220 $1,144
T54 Godiva Kim 4 73 71 76 220 $0
T54 Chloe Williams 4 75 69 76 220 $1,144
T54 Amy Taylor 4 71 72 77 220 $1,144
T54 Hannah Gregg 4 72 71 77 220 $1,144
T54 Klara Davidson Spilkova 4 72 70 78 220 $1,144
T63 Ella Scaysbrook 5 72 73 76 221 $0
T63 Camille Chevalier 5 73 71 77 221 $945
T63 Nastasia Nadaud 5 69 74 78 221 $945
T66 Jihye Hannah Ek 6 71 75 76 222 $885
T66 Tian Xiaolin 6 74 72 76 222 $885
68 April Angurasaranee 7 70 76 77 223 $840
T69 Hayley Davis 9 70 74 81 225 $795
T69 Sasikarn Somboonsup 9 67 72 86 225 $795

