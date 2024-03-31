2024 Women’s NSW Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2024 Women's NSW Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Mariajo Uribe, who took home the victory at Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club in Australia.

Uribe won her Ladies European Tour title this week, and she won this week by a shot on 14-under 202 in the 54-hole tournaments.

Bronte Law, who already won this season in Morocco, finished in the runner-up spot, while Marta Martin earned third-place honors this week.

Uribe won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

Women's NSW Open recap notes

This was the fifth event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event follows from the Aramco Team Series, continuing a string of Ladise European Tour events in Australia.

The 36-hole cut was made on 2-over 146 or better, with 69 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Australian Women's Classic next week.

2024 Women's NSW Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details