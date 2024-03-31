2024 The Galleri Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 The Galleri Classic prize money payout is from the $2.2 million purse, with 77 professional players who complete three rounds at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of The Galleri Classic prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $193,600. The Galleri Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,100 for 77th place.

The Galleri Classic field is headed by Steve Alker, Ricardo Gonzalez, Retief Goosen and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 The Galleri Classic from the correct 2024 The Galleri Classic full-field payout is based on their finish. Fred Couples withdrew after a first-round 69, bringing the field down to 77 players.

Every player still in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 330,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule with dollars converted to points.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2024 The Galleri Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout