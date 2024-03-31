2024 The Galleri Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
March 31, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Retief Goosen
The 2024 The Galleri Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Retief Goosen, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Goosen made it another close finish on the 50-plus circuit, earning a one-shot win on 13-under 203 to beat Alex Cejka, Steve Alker and Ricardo Gonzalez to earn the win.

David Toms finished in solo fifth place on 10-under total to round out the top five.

Goosen won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

The Galleri Classic recap notes

Goosen wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Goosen -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in three weeks with the Invited Celebrity Classic in Texas.

2024 The Galleri Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Retief Goosen -13 66 68 69 203 $330,000
T2 Alex Cejka -12 66 70 68 204 $161,333
T2 Steven Alker -12 66 68 70 204 $161,333
T2 Ricardo Gonzalez -12 70 63 71 204 $161,333
5 David Toms -11 69 67 69 205 $105,600
T6 Y.E. Yang -10 68 69 69 206 $83,600
T6 Steve Stricker -10 68 69 69 206 $83,600
8 Brian Gay -9 69 71 67 207 $70,400
T9 Greg Chalmers -8 69 70 69 208 $59,400
T9 Bob Estes -8 68 70 70 208 $59,400
T11 Shane Bertsch -7 69 71 69 209 $50,600
T11 Jerry Kelly -7 69 68 72 209 $50,600
13 Billy Andrade -6 67 72 71 210 $44,000
T14 Mike Weir -5 69 73 69 211 $39,600
T14 Mario Tiziani -5 72 69 70 211 $39,600
T14 Gene Sauers -4 69 71 72 212 $39,600
T17 Billy Mayfair -4 72 73 67 212 $30,177
T17 Jeff Sluman -4 70 74 68 212 $30,177
T17 Kevin Sutherland -4 70 72 70 212 $30,177
T17 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -4 69 73 70 212 $30,177
T17 Ernie Els -4 68 74 70 212 $30,177
T17 Dicky Pride -4 69 72 71 212 $30,177
T23 Brett Quigley -4 68 73 71 212 $23,100
T23 Kirk Triplett -3 72 72 69 213 $23,100
T23 Rob Labritz -3 70 72 71 213 $23,100
T26 Tim Petrovic -4 70 69 73 212 $17,902
T26 Lee Janzen -2 69 78 67 214 $17,902
T26 Paul Stankowski -2 72 74 68 214 $17,902
T26 José María Olazábal -2 73 71 70 214 $17,902
T26 Steve Allan -2 72 72 70 214 $17,902
T26 Thongchai Jaidee -2 68 75 71 214 $17,902
T26 Mark Hensby -2 72 68 74 214 $17,902
T26 Michael Allen -2 70 70 74 214 $17,902
T26 Charlie Wi -2 69 71 74 214 $17,902
T35 David Bransdon -1 72 75 68 215 $12,925
T35 Paul Broadhurst -1 68 74 73 215 $12,925
T35 Mark O'Meara -1 71 69 75 215 $12,925
T35 Scott McCarron -1 69 70 76 215 $12,925
T39 Ken Tanigawa -1 72 75 68 215 $10,120
T39 Scott Dunlap E 72 75 69 216 $10,120
T39 Ken Duke E 74 72 70 216 $10,120
T39 Tom Pernice Jr. E 72 73 71 216 $10,120
T39 K.J. Choi E 71 74 71 216 $10,120
T39 Richard Green E 68 77 71 216 $10,120
T39 Justin Leonard E 72 70 74 216 $10,120
T39 Vijay Singh E 70 71 75 216 $10,120
T47 Steve Flesch 1 74 76 67 217 $7,700
T47 Brian Smock 1 72 74 71 217 $7,700
T47 Heath Slocum 1 71 71 75 217 $7,700
T50 Jay Haas 2 73 75 70 218 $5,984
T50 Stephen Ames 2 70 76 72 218 $5,984
T50 Joe Durant 2 71 73 74 218 $5,984
T50 Marco Dawson 2 72 71 75 218 $5,984
T50 Boo Weekley 2 69 72 77 218 $5,984
T55 Robert Karlsson 3 75 72 72 219 $4,620
T55 Rod Pampling 3 70 77 72 219 $4,620
T55 Corey Pavin 3 72 74 73 219 $4,620
T55 Paul Goydos 3 72 74 73 219 $4,620
T55 Tom Lehman 3 71 71 77 219 $4,620
T60 Chris DiMarco 3 75 71 73 219 $3,630
T60 Darren Clarke 4 74 76 70 220 $3,630
T60 Michael Wright 4 74 74 72 220 $3,630
T60 Patrik Sjöland 4 77 68 75 220 $3,630
T64 Fred Funk 5 76 73 72 221 $2,750
T64 David Duval 5 71 77 73 221 $2,750
T64 Jeff Maggert 5 70 73 78 221 $2,750
T64 Doug Barron 6 76 76 70 222 $2,750
T68 Woody Austin 5 73 72 76 221 $2,134
T68 Jim Furyk 6 72 79 71 222 $2,134
70 Scott Verplank 7 74 74 75 223 $1,936
T71 Jeff Brehaut 8 78 74 72 224 $1,738
T71 Notah Begay III 8 73 77 74 224 $1,738
T73 Stuart Appleby 10 75 78 73 226 $1,496
T73 David Frost 10 73 74 79 226 $1,496
T75 Mark Calcavecchia 13 73 82 74 229 $1,320
T75 John Daly 14 75 81 74 230 $1,320

