2024 The Galleri Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The Galleri Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Retief Goosen, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Goosen made it another close finish on the 50-plus circuit, earning a one-shot win on 13-under 203 to beat Alex Cejka, Steve Alker and Ricardo Gonzalez to earn the win.

David Toms finished in solo fifth place on 10-under total to round out the top five.

Goosen won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

The Galleri Classic recap notes

Goosen wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Goosen -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in three weeks with the Invited Celebrity Classic in Texas.

2024 The Galleri Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details