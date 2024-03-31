2024 T-Mobile Match Play field: Players, rankings
2024 T-Mobile Match Play field: Players, rankings

March 31, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Lydia Ko
The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Veags, Nev., from April 3-7, 2024.

The T-Mobile Match Play field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 96-player field is played out over five days, with this event marking the eighth event of the season and the only match-play tournament on the calendar.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule in Las Vegas for a unique spin on their match-play tournament, which features a new format this year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with this being a limited-field event to exactly 96 players.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Stacy Lewis and Frida Kinhult being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 T-Mobile Match Play field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
In Gee Chun
Carlota Ciganda
Jenny Coleman
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Paula Creamer
Daniela Darquea
Perrine Delacour
Gemma Dryburgh
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Ayaka Furue
Kristen Gillman
Linn Grant
McKenzi Hall (a)
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Mone Inami
Jiwon Jeon
Eun Hee Ji
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Minji Kang
Haeji Kang
Minami Katsu
Sarah Kemp
Megan Khang
Hyo Joo Kim
Sei Young Kim
Auston Kim
Cheyenne Knight
Lydia Ko
Nelly Korda
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Agathe Laisne
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Minjee Lee
Alison Lee
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Jeongeun Lee6
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Roberta Liti
Yu Liu
Yan Liu
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Caroline Masson
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Azahara Munoz
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Hee Young Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Sophia Popov
Paula Reto
Gabriela Ruffels
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Angela Stanford
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Szokol
Lexi Thompson
Yani Tseng
Albane Valenzuela
Chanettee Wannasaen
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Angel Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 T-Mobile Match Play field

RANK PLAYER
1 Nelly Korda
3 Celine Boutier
5 Minjee Lee
8 Lydia Ko
9 Hyo-Joo Kim
12 Brooke Henderson
13 Megan Khang
15 Allisen Corpuz
17 Alison Lee
18 Nasa Hataoka
20 Angel Yin
21 Ayaka Furue
22 Rose Zhang
25 Linn Grant
26 Yuka Saso
27 Ashleigh Buhai
29 Leona Maguire
30 Carlota Ciganda
31 Ally Ewing
33 Haeran Ryu
34 Hye Jin Choi
35 Chanettee Wannasaen
38 Andrea Lee
41 Sei Young Kim
42 Lexi Thompson
47 Ariya Jutanugarn
50 In Gee Chun

