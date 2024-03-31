2024 T-Mobile Match Play field: Players, rankings

The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Veags, Nev., from April 3-7, 2024.

The T-Mobile Match Play field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 96-player field is played out over five days, with this event marking the eighth event of the season and the only match-play tournament on the calendar.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule in Las Vegas for a unique spin on their match-play tournament, which features a new format this year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with this being a limited-field event to exactly 96 players.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Stacy Lewis and Frida Kinhult being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 T-Mobile Match Play field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi In Gee Chun Carlota Ciganda Jenny Coleman Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Paula Creamer Daniela Darquea Perrine Delacour Gemma Dryburgh Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Maria Fassi Isabella Fierro Ayaka Furue Kristen Gillman Linn Grant McKenzi Hall (a) Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Mone Inami Jiwon Jeon Eun Hee Ji Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Minji Kang Haeji Kang Minami Katsu Sarah Kemp Megan Khang Hyo Joo Kim Sei Young Kim Auston Kim Cheyenne Knight Lydia Ko Nelly Korda Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Agathe Laisne Maude-Aimee Leblanc Minjee Lee Alison Lee Andrea Lee Mi Hyang Lee Jeongeun Lee6 Brittany Lincicome Pernilla Lindberg Roberta Liti Yu Liu Yan Liu Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Caroline Masson Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Azahara Munoz Anna Nordqvist Ryann O'Toole Bianca Pagdanganan Alexa Pano Hee Young Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Sophia Popov Paula Reto Gabriela Ruffels Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Angela Stanford Maja Stark Linnea Strom Jasmine Suwannapura Elizabeth Szokol Lexi Thompson Yani Tseng Albane Valenzuela Chanettee Wannasaen Lindsey Weaver-Wright Angel Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Rose Zhang

