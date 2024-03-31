2024 Hero Indian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC European Tour

2024 Hero Indian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

March 31, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Keita Nakajima NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 30: Keita Nakajima of Japan waves to the crowd on the 18th green during day three of the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and County Club on March 30, 2024 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Hero Indian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Keita Nakajima, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India.

Nakajima won on the DP World Tour for the first time after taking the title in dominating fashion, earning a four-shot win on 17-under 271. The Japanese star shot a final-round 73 to complete the victory lap.

Three players finished tied for second place on 13-under title, including American Johannes Veerman, Veer Ahlawat and Sebastian Soderberg.

Nakajima won the €354,956.18 winner's share of the $2,250,000 purse.

Hero Indian Open recap notes

Nakajima earned 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 71 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 16th completed event of the season.

Nakajima earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Korea Championship, following the co-sanctioned Masters.

2024 Hero Indian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Keita Nakajima -17 65 65 68 73 271 €354,956.18
T2 Veer Ahlawat -13 69 66 69 71 275 €155,206.33
T2 Sebastian Söderberg -13 71 67 70 67 275 €155,206.33
T2 Johannes Veerman -13 70 65 73 67 275 €155,206.33
T5 Gavin Green -12 72 66 64 74 276 €69,112.06
T5 Jeong Weon Ko -12 67 67 69 73 276 €69,112.06
T5 Romain Langasque -12 66 66 70 74 276 €69,112.06
T5 Matteo Manassero -12 65 68 70 73 276 €69,112.06
9 Jeff Winther -11 69 68 72 68 277 €46,770.70
10 Yannik Paul -10 71 68 68 71 278 €41,759.55
T11 Manu Gandas -9 73 65 70 71 279 €37,166.00
T11 Joost Luiten -9 65 69 72 73 279 €37,166.00
T13 Sam Bairstow -8 66 72 67 75 280 €30,136.48
T13 Jannik De Bruyn -8 67 74 72 67 280 €30,136.48
T13 Joel Girrbach -8 67 70 70 73 280 €30,136.48
T13 Matthew Jordan -8 68 69 73 70 280 €30,136.48
T13 Karandeep Kochhar -8 68 70 73 69 280 €30,136.48
T13 Maximilian Rottluff -8 71 69 69 71 280 €30,136.48
T19 Daan Huizing -7 67 71 69 74 281 €25,473.33
T19 Fabrizio Zanotti -7 67 70 72 72 281 €25,473.33
T21 Simon Forsström -6 71 72 72 67 282 €22,967.75
T21 Marcus Kinhult -6 68 75 67 72 282 €22,967.75
T21 Frederic Lacroix -6 72 70 71 69 282 €22,967.75
T21 Marcel Schneider -6 70 72 70 70 282 €22,967.75
T21 Callum Shinkwin -6 72 69 68 73 282 €22,967.75
T26 Francesco Laporta -5 72 68 72 71 283 €19,835.79
T26 Pieter Moolman -5 70 72 71 70 283 €19,835.79
T26 Adrian Otaegui -5 67 73 74 69 283 €19,835.79
T26 Matthias Schwab -5 70 72 71 70 283 €19,835.79
T26 Andrew Wilson -5 69 71 67 76 283 €19,835.79
T31 Nicolo Galletti -4 68 68 74 74 284 €16,390.62
T31 Niklas Norgaard -4 72 65 73 74 284 €16,390.62
T31 Lorenzo Scalise -4 69 71 70 74 284 €16,390.62
T31 Shubhankar Sharma -4 70 70 72 72 284 €16,390.62
T31 Darius Van Driel -4 71 70 71 72 284 €16,390.62
T31 Daniel Van Tonder -4 71 72 72 69 284 €16,390.62
T37 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -3 71 72 66 76 285 €12,945.46
T37 Ugo Coussaud -3 72 65 72 76 285 €12,945.46
T37 Jens Dantorp -3 72 70 74 69 285 €12,945.46
T37 Espen Kofstad -3 81 62 72 70 285 €12,945.46
T37 James Morrison -3 71 67 73 74 285 €12,945.46
T37 Marco Penge -3 68 71 69 77 285 €12,945.46
T37 Jordan Smith -3 66 73 73 73 285 €12,945.46
T37 Brandon Stone -3 71 71 73 70 285 €12,945.46
T45 Laurie Canter -2 72 71 70 73 286 €10,857.48
T45 Will Enefer -2 69 70 75 72 286 €10,857.48
T47 Matthis Besard -1 69 74 72 72 287 €9,604.70
T47 Jamie Donaldson -1 74 66 74 73 287 €9,604.70
T47 Ewen Ferguson -1 68 72 71 76 287 €9,604.70
T47 Stuart Manley -1 73 68 75 71 287 €9,604.70
T51 Oliver Bekker E 69 69 73 77 288 €7,934.31
T51 Marcus Helligkilde E 69 73 71 75 288 €7,934.31
T51 Calum Hill E 71 71 71 75 288 €7,934.31
T51 Aman Raj E 68 68 74 78 288 €7,934.31
T55 Aaron Cockerill 1 72 67 74 76 289 €6,994.72
T55 Casey Jarvis 1 69 74 75 71 289 €6,994.72
57 Masahiro Kawamura 2 72 69 75 74 290 €6,681.53
T58 Gaganjeet Bhullar 3 70 69 80 72 291 €5,846.34
T58 Joe Dean 3 70 72 73 76 291 €5,846.34
T58 Edoardo Molinari 3 75 67 76 73 291 €5,846.34
T58 Lukas Nemecz 3 75 68 74 74 291 €5,846.34
T58 John Parry 3 71 72 72 76 291 €5,846.34
T58 Jairaj Singh Sandhu 3 72 70 78 71 291 €5,846.34
T58 Matthew Southgate 3 72 69 78 72 291 €5,846.34
T65 Adam Blomme 4 69 73 74 76 292 €4,802.35
T65 Rashid Khan 4 71 69 74 78 292 €4,802.35
T65 Maximilian Kieffer 4 70 72 75 75 292 €4,802.35
T68 Tom Lewis 5 71 70 70 82 293 €4,280.35
T68 Garrick Porteous 5 73 70 71 79 293 €4,280.35
70 Rhys Enoch 6 72 67 70 85 294 €3,967.16
71 Angel Hidalgo 9 67 74 75 81 297 €3,131.97

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.