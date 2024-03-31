2024 Hero Indian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Hero Indian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Keita Nakajima, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India.

Nakajima won on the DP World Tour for the first time after taking the title in dominating fashion, earning a four-shot win on 17-under 271. The Japanese star shot a final-round 73 to complete the victory lap.

Three players finished tied for second place on 13-under title, including American Johannes Veerman, Veer Ahlawat and Sebastian Soderberg.

Nakajima won the €354,956.18 winner's share of the $2,250,000 purse.

Hero Indian Open recap notes

Nakajima earned 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 71 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 16th completed event of the season.

Nakajima earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in three weeks with the Korea Championship, following the co-sanctioned Masters.

2024 Hero Indian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

