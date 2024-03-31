2024 Ford Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
March 31, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Maja Stark
The 2024 Ford Championship prize money payout is from the $2.25 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Ariz., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Ford Championship prize pool is at $337,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $206,790. The Ford Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $3,778.

The Ford Championship field is headed by Carlota Ciganda, Maja Stark, Hyo Joo Kim and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Ford Championship from the correct 2024 Ford Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Ford Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $337,500
2 $206,790
3 $150,012
4 $116,046
5 $93,405
6 $76,422
7 $63,968
8 $56,043
9 $50,382
10 $45,852
11 $42,456
12 $39,624
13 $37,134
14 $34,871
15 $32,832
16 $31,020
17 $29,436
18 $28,077
19 $26,946
20 $26,040
21 $25,134
22 $24,228
23 $23,324
24 $22,416
25 $21,624
26 $20,832
27 $20,039
28 $19,247
29 $18,455
30 $17,775
31 $17,096
32 $16,416
33 $15,737
34 $15,057
35 $14,493
36 $13,926
37 $13,361
38 $12,794
39 $12,227
40 $11,775
41 $11,322
42 $10,869
43 $10,416
44 $9,963
45 $9,624
46 $9,284
47 $8,943
48 $8,604
49 $8,265
50 $7,925
51 $7,700
52 $7,473
53 $7,245
54 $7,020
55 $6,792
56 $6,566
57 $6,341
58 $6,114
59 $5,889
60 $5,661
61 $5,549
62 $5,433
63 $5,322
64 $5,208
65 $5,094
66 $4,982
67 $4,869
68 $4,755
69 $4,641
70 $4,530
71 $4,473
72 $4,415
73 $4,359
74 $3,824
75 $3,778

