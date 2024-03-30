2024 Hero Indian Open money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
March 30, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Matteo Manassero EDENVALE, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 10: Matteo Manessero wins during round 4 of the Jonsson Workwear Open held at Glendower Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Edenvale, South Africa. (Photo by Tyrone Winfield/Sunshine Tour)
The 2024 Hero Indian Open prize money payout is from the $2.25 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Hero Indian Open prize pool is at $382,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $247,500. The Hero Indian Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The Hero Indian Open field is headed by Romain Langasque, Keita Nakajima, Joost Luiten and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the Hero Indian Open from the correct 2024 Hero Indian Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2024 Hero Indian Open prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 15.8 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Hero Indian Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $382,500
2 $247,500
3 $140,850
4 $112,500
5 $95,400
6 $78,750
7 $67,500
8 $56,250
9 $50,400
10 $45,000
11 $41,400
12 $38,700
13 $36,225
14 $34,425
15 $33,075
16 $31,725
17 $30,375
18 $29,025
19 $27,900
20 $27,000
21 $26,100
22 $25,425
23 $24,750
24 $24,075
25 $23,400
26 $22,725
27 $22,050
28 $21,375
29 $20,700
30 $20,025
31 $19,350
32 $18,675
33 $18,000
34 $17,325
35 $16,650
36 $15,975
37 $15,525
38 $15,075
39 $14,625
40 $14,175
41 $13,725
42 $13,275
43 $12,825
44 $12,375
45 $11,925
46 $11,475
47 $11,025
48 $10,575
49 $10,125
50 $9,675
51 $9,225
52 $8,775
53 $8,325
54 $7,875
55 $7,650
56 $7,425
57 $7,200
58 $6,975
59 $6,750
60 $6,525
61 $6,300
62 $6,075
63 $5,850
64 $5,625
65 $5,400

