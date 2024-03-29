2024 Hero Indian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

2024 Hero Indian Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

March 29, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
EDENVALE, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 10: Matteo Manessero wins during round 4 of the Jonsson Workwear Open held at Glendower Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Edenvale, South Africa. (Photo by Tyrone Winfield/Sunshine Tour)
The 2024 Hero Indian Open purse is $2.25 million, with the winner's share at $382,500 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Hero Indian Open field is headed by Joost Luiten, Rasmus Hojgaard and Matteo Manasseo, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Hero Indian Open is the 16th event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 15.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 500 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 $382,500
2 $247,500
3 $140,850
4 $112,500
5 $95,400
6 $78,750
7 $67,500
8 $56,250
9 $50,400
10 $45,000
11 $41,400
12 $38,700
13 $36,225
14 $34,425
15 $33,075
16 $31,725
17 $30,375
18 $29,025
19 $27,900
20 $27,000
21 $26,100
22 $25,425
23 $24,750
24 $24,075
25 $23,400
26 $22,725
27 $22,050
28 $21,375
29 $20,700
30 $20,025
31 $19,350
32 $18,675
33 $18,000
34 $17,325
35 $16,650
36 $15,975
37 $15,525
38 $15,075
39 $14,625
40 $14,175
41 $13,725
42 $13,275
43 $12,825
44 $12,375
45 $11,925
46 $11,475
47 $11,025
48 $10,575
49 $10,125
50 $9,675
51 $9,225
52 $8,775
53 $8,325
54 $7,875
55 $7,650
56 $7,425
57 $7,200
58 $6,975
59 $6,750
60 $6,525
61 $6,300
62 $6,075
63 $5,850
64 $5,625
65 $5,400

2024 Hero Indian Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Hero Indian Open purse?

The 2024 Hero Indian Open purse is $2.25 million.

How much is the 2024 Hero Indian Open winner's share?

The 2024 Hero Indian Open winner's share is $382,500.

What is the 2024 Hero Indian Open field size?

The 2024 Hero Indian Open field features 144 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Hero Indian Open?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties at the 2024 Hero Indian Open.

