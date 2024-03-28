2024 Texas Children's Houston Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
March 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Wyndham Clark
The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open purse is set for $9.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,638,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris and more of the world's best players. Taylor Moore is the prior champion.

The 144-player field competes in the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

This is the 13th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the level of a major championship. The winner gets 44.6 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

For 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,638,000
2 $991,900
3 $627,900
4 $445,900
5 $373,100
6 $329,875
7 $307,125
8 $284,375
9 $266,175
10 $247,975
11 $229,775
12 $211,575
13 $193,375
14 $175,175
15 $166,075
16 $156,975
17 $147,875
18 $138,775
19 $129,675
20 $120,575
21 $111,475
22 $102,375
23 $95,095
24 $87,815
25 $80,535
26 $73,255
27 $70,525
28 $67,795
29 $65,065
30 $62,335
31 $59,605
32 $56,875
33 $54,145
34 $51,870
35 $49,595
36 $47,320
37 $45,045
38 $43,225
39 $41,405
40 $39,585
41 $37,765
42 $35,945
43 $34,125
44 $32,305
45 $30,485
46 $28,665
47 $26,845
48 $25,389
49 $24,115
50 $23,387
51 $22,841
52 $22,295
53 $21,931
54 $21,567
55 $21,385
56 $21,203
57 $21,021
58 $20,839
59 $20,657
60 $20,475
61 $20,293
62 $20,111
63 $19,929
64 $19,747
65 $19,565

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open purse?

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open purse is $9.1 million.

How much is the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open winner's share?

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open winner's share is $1,638,000.

What is the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field size?

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open field features 144 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open to the top 65 and ties.

