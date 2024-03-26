Where is Memorial Park Golf Course and the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open located?

Memorial Park Golf Course is home to the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2024 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Houston, Texas, area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers despite being a municipal course.

Not only is Memorial Park Golf Course a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, which features some of the best in the world playing in the Lone Star state.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Memorial Park Golf Course is located.

Where is Memorial Park Golf Course located?

Memorial Park Golf Course is in Houston, Texas. Specifically, Memorial Park Golf Course is located on the western part of the city, right within Memorial Park.

Memorial Park Golf Course is a city-owned course, giving access to local golfers to play a PGA Tour venue.

Neighboring towns to Houston, Texas, include The Woodlands and Hempstead.

Which airports are near Memorial Park Golf Course?

The biggest airport in close proximity to Memorial Park Golf Course is George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 40-minute drive from the airport to Memorial Park Golf Course.

What other famous golf courses are near Memorial Park Golf Course?

Memorial Park Golf Course is a great golf course in Houston, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include Champions Golf Club and the Golf Club of Houston.