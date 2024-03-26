Memorial Park Golf Coursecourse: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2024 Houston Open host

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is played this year at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

The tournament's host course has been at the Houston public course since 2020, and it has evolved into one of golf's best tests.

Memorial Park Golf Course plays as a par-70 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,435 yards, making it one of the longer golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Memorial Park Golf Course scorecard breakdown

Memorial Park Golf Course has three par 5s, five par 3s and 10 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with an incredible par 4 over 500 yards finish.

There's a similar length in three of the par 3s, with the exception of the 11th hole, which plays 237 yards.

The par 4s are the biggest test of the course, ranging in length, style and challenge.

Memorial Park Golf Course scorecard

HOLE YARDS PAR 1 522 4 2 167 3 3 587 5 4 490 4 5 440 4 6 443 4 7 216 3 8 625 5 9 182 3 OUT 35 10 456 4 11 237 3 12 496 4 13 406 4 14 529 4 15 155 3 16 576 5 17 405 4 18 503 4 IN 3763 35 TOTAL 7435 70

Memorial Park Golf Course course breakdown

Now that we know the layout of the golf course, what else makes Memorial Park Golf Course a challenge?

The golf course isn't particularly difficult, especially now that it's played in March, when the turf is softer and the grass is overseeded.

The putting surfaces are pretty big, and there is fair room to miss off the tee. Scoring should be pretty good this week.