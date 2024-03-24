2024 Porsche Singapore Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Jesper Svensson SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - MARCH 24: Jesper Svensson of Sweden poses with the trophy after victory during Day Four of the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on March 24, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)
The 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jesper Svensson, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Singapore.

Svensson won on the DP World Tour for the first time after taking the title on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff against Kiradech Aphibarnrat on 17-under 271.

Svensson closed with a 9-under 63, including being six under through eight holes, to finish ahead of the leaders and get into the playoff amid a croweded leaderboard.

Svensson won the €392,403.78 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Porsche Singapore Classic recap notes

Svensson earned 19.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 81 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 15th completed event of the season.

Svensson earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Hero Indian Open.

2024 Porsche Singapore Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jesper Svensson -17 68 73 67 63 271 €392,403.78
2 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -17 64 72 71 64 271 €253,908.32
3 Sam Bairstow -16 68 68 68 68 272 €145,420.22
4 Andy Sullivan -15 72 63 69 69 273 €115,412.88
5 Matthieu Pavon -14 68 68 71 67 274 €97,870.12
6 Paul Casey -13 68 70 68 69 275 €80,789.01
T7 Alejandro Del Rey -12 72 71 65 68 276 €56,206.07
T7 Rhys Enoch -12 70 72 67 67 276 €56,206.07
T7 David Micheluzzi -12 67 70 66 73 276 €56,206.07
T7 Shubhankar Sharma -12 68 69 68 71 276 €56,206.07
T11 Ewen Ferguson -11 67 70 69 71 277 €37,716.93
T11 Joost Luiten -11 70 71 70 66 277 €37,716.93
T11 Richard Mansell -11 66 69 75 67 277 €37,716.93
T11 Lukas Nemecz -11 69 71 69 68 277 €37,716.93
T11 Jeff Winther -11 72 67 71 67 277 €37,716.93
T16 Marcus Helligkilde -10 73 69 70 66 278 €29,961.18
T16 Guido Migliozzi -10 69 69 71 69 278 €29,961.18
T16 Freddy Schott -10 66 69 76 67 278 €29,961.18
T16 Dale Whitnell -10 70 71 70 67 278 €29,961.18
T16 Bernd Wiesberger -10 71 70 68 69 278 €29,961.18
T21 Adri Arnaus -9 71 70 68 70 279 €24,352.12
T21 Oliver Bekker -9 73 70 67 69 279 €24,352.12
T21 Alex Fitzpatrick -9 70 68 74 67 279 €24,352.12
T21 Romain Langasque -9 69 67 74 69 279 €24,352.12
T21 David Ravetto -9 70 71 74 64 279 €24,352.12
T21 Jordan Smith -9 64 73 70 72 279 €24,352.12
T21 Sebastian Söderberg -9 69 72 66 72 279 €24,352.12
T21 Darius Van Driel -9 72 68 70 69 279 €24,352.12
T29 Simon Forsström -8 67 70 72 71 280 €19,504.78
T29 Rasmus Højgaard -8 67 70 76 67 280 €19,504.78
T29 David Law -8 71 70 72 67 280 €19,504.78
T29 Shane Lowry -8 69 73 66 72 280 €19,504.78
T29 Keita Nakajima -8 73 70 69 68 280 €19,504.78
T29 Jason Scrivener -8 74 68 68 70 280 €19,504.78
T35 TK Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) -7 68 72 66 75 281 €0
T35 Casey Jarvis -7 70 71 68 72 281 €17,081.11
T37 Julien Brun -6 68 71 74 69 282 €15,234.50
T37 Aaron Cockerill -6 69 71 72 70 282 €15,234.50
T37 Ugo Coussaud -6 65 76 68 73 282 €15,234.50
T37 Max Mcgreevy -6 70 72 68 72 282 €15,234.50
T37 Johannes Veerman -6 71 69 70 72 282 €15,234.50
T37 Fabrizio Zanotti -6 71 72 68 71 282 €15,234.50
T43 Joel Girrbach -5 73 69 70 71 283 €12,464.59
T43 Calum Hill -5 67 74 72 70 283 €12,464.59
T43 Haotong Li -5 67 72 69 75 283 €12,464.59
T43 Matthias Schwab -5 69 71 66 77 283 €12,464.59
T43 Ockie Strydom -5 69 74 67 73 283 €12,464.59
T43 Ashun Wu -5 67 74 70 72 283 €12,464.59
T49 Ivan Cantero -4 69 73 73 69 284 €9,463.86
T49 Gavin Green -4 64 74 76 70 284 €9,463.86
T49 Rikuya Hoshino -4 68 71 69 76 284 €9,463.86
T49 Tom Lewis -4 72 71 72 69 284 €9,463.86
T49 Zander Lombard -4 70 71 72 71 284 €9,463.86
T49 Niklas Norgaard -4 67 72 72 73 284 €9,463.86
T49 Paul Waring -4 67 69 74 74 284 €9,463.86
T56 Nicolas Colsaerts -3 67 73 70 75 285 €7,501.84
T56 Chase Hanna -3 67 76 71 71 285 €7,501.84
T56 Edoardo Molinari -3 70 73 74 68 285 €7,501.84
T56 James Morrison -3 72 71 72 70 285 €7,501.84
T60 Jens Dantorp -2 71 70 71 74 286 €6,578.53
T60 Ricardo Gouveia -2 71 71 72 72 286 €6,578.53
T60 Masahiro Kawamura -2 71 72 67 76 286 €6,578.53
T60 Richie Ramsay -2 69 71 75 71 286 €6,578.53
64 Jayden Schaper -1 70 73 78 66 287 €6,001.47
T65 Taichi Kho E 71 72 75 70 288 €5,308.99
T65 Frederic Lacroix E 71 72 74 71 288 €5,308.99
T65 Francesco Laporta E 68 71 75 74 288 €5,308.99
T65 Thriston Lawrence E 68 74 72 74 288 €5,308.99
T65 Andrea Pavan E 66 76 75 71 288 €5,308.99
T70 Matthew Baldwin 1 69 74 74 72 289 €3,980.99
T70 Grant Forrest 1 66 73 73 77 289 €3,980.99
T70 Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen 1 71 72 74 72 289 €3,980.99
T70 Matthew Jordan 1 67 72 75 75 289 €3,980.99
74 Matthew Southgate 2 71 71 74 74 290 €3,456.39
T75 Stephen Gallacher 3 71 72 72 76 291 €3,448.89
T75 Angel Hidalgo 3 71 72 69 79 291 €3,448.89
T75 Marcus Kinhult 3 70 72 76 73 291 €3,448.89
T75 Espen Kofstad 3 69 74 75 73 291 €3,448.89
T79 Filippo Celli 4 69 74 77 72 292 €3,439.89
T79 Ross Fisher 4 70 72 77 73 292 €3,439.89
81 Lorenzo Scalise 5 72 71 76 74 293 €3,435.39

