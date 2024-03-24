2024 Porsche Singapore Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jesper Svensson, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Singapore.
Svensson won on the DP World Tour for the first time after taking the title on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff against Kiradech Aphibarnrat on 17-under 271.
Svensson closed with a 9-under 63, including being six under through eight holes, to finish ahead of the leaders and get into the playoff amid a croweded leaderboard.
Svensson won the €392,403.78 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.
Porsche Singapore Classic recap notes
Svensson earned 19.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 81 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 15th completed event of the season.
Svensson earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.
The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Hero Indian Open.
2024 Porsche Singapore Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jesper Svensson
|-17
|68
|73
|67
|63
|271
|€392,403.78
|2
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-17
|64
|72
|71
|64
|271
|€253,908.32
|3
|Sam Bairstow
|-16
|68
|68
|68
|68
|272
|€145,420.22
|4
|Andy Sullivan
|-15
|72
|63
|69
|69
|273
|€115,412.88
|5
|Matthieu Pavon
|-14
|68
|68
|71
|67
|274
|€97,870.12
|6
|Paul Casey
|-13
|68
|70
|68
|69
|275
|€80,789.01
|T7
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-12
|72
|71
|65
|68
|276
|€56,206.07
|T7
|Rhys Enoch
|-12
|70
|72
|67
|67
|276
|€56,206.07
|
|T7
|David Micheluzzi
|-12
|67
|70
|66
|73
|276
|€56,206.07
|T7
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-12
|68
|69
|68
|71
|276
|€56,206.07
|T11
|Ewen Ferguson
|-11
|67
|70
|69
|71
|277
|€37,716.93
|T11
|Joost Luiten
|-11
|70
|71
|70
|66
|277
|€37,716.93
|T11
|Richard Mansell
|-11
|66
|69
|75
|67
|277
|€37,716.93
|T11
|Lukas Nemecz
|-11
|69
|71
|69
|68
|277
|€37,716.93
|T11
|Jeff Winther
|-11
|72
|67
|71
|67
|277
|€37,716.93
|T16
|Marcus Helligkilde
|-10
|73
|69
|70
|66
|278
|€29,961.18
|
|T16
|Guido Migliozzi
|-10
|69
|69
|71
|69
|278
|€29,961.18
|T16
|Freddy Schott
|-10
|66
|69
|76
|67
|278
|€29,961.18
|T16
|Dale Whitnell
|-10
|70
|71
|70
|67
|278
|€29,961.18
|T16
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-10
|71
|70
|68
|69
|278
|€29,961.18
|T21
|Adri Arnaus
|-9
|71
|70
|68
|70
|279
|€24,352.12
|T21
|Oliver Bekker
|-9
|73
|70
|67
|69
|279
|€24,352.12
|T21
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-9
|70
|68
|74
|67
|279
|€24,352.12
|T21
|Romain Langasque
|-9
|69
|67
|74
|69
|279
|€24,352.12
|
|T21
|David Ravetto
|-9
|70
|71
|74
|64
|279
|€24,352.12
|T21
|Jordan Smith
|-9
|64
|73
|70
|72
|279
|€24,352.12
|T21
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-9
|69
|72
|66
|72
|279
|€24,352.12
|T21
|Darius Van Driel
|-9
|72
|68
|70
|69
|279
|€24,352.12
|T29
|Simon Forsström
|-8
|67
|70
|72
|71
|280
|€19,504.78
|T29
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-8
|67
|70
|76
|67
|280
|€19,504.78
|T29
|David Law
|-8
|71
|70
|72
|67
|280
|€19,504.78
|T29
|Shane Lowry
|-8
|69
|73
|66
|72
|280
|€19,504.78
|
|T29
|Keita Nakajima
|-8
|73
|70
|69
|68
|280
|€19,504.78
|T29
|Jason Scrivener
|-8
|74
|68
|68
|70
|280
|€19,504.78
|T35
|TK Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
|-7
|68
|72
|66
|75
|281
|€0
|T35
|Casey Jarvis
|-7
|70
|71
|68
|72
|281
|€17,081.11
|T37
|Julien Brun
|-6
|68
|71
|74
|69
|282
|€15,234.50
|T37
|Aaron Cockerill
|-6
|69
|71
|72
|70
|282
|€15,234.50
|T37
|Ugo Coussaud
|-6
|65
|76
|68
|73
|282
|€15,234.50
|T37
|Max Mcgreevy
|-6
|70
|72
|68
|72
|282
|€15,234.50
|
|T37
|Johannes Veerman
|-6
|71
|69
|70
|72
|282
|€15,234.50
|T37
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-6
|71
|72
|68
|71
|282
|€15,234.50
|T43
|Joel Girrbach
|-5
|73
|69
|70
|71
|283
|€12,464.59
|T43
|Calum Hill
|-5
|67
|74
|72
|70
|283
|€12,464.59
|T43
|Haotong Li
|-5
|67
|72
|69
|75
|283
|€12,464.59
|T43
|Matthias Schwab
|-5
|69
|71
|66
|77
|283
|€12,464.59
|T43
|Ockie Strydom
|-5
|69
|74
|67
|73
|283
|€12,464.59
|T43
|Ashun Wu
|-5
|67
|74
|70
|72
|283
|€12,464.59
|T49
|Ivan Cantero
|-4
|69
|73
|73
|69
|284
|€9,463.86
|T49
|Gavin Green
|-4
|64
|74
|76
|70
|284
|€9,463.86
|T49
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-4
|68
|71
|69
|76
|284
|€9,463.86
|T49
|Tom Lewis
|-4
|72
|71
|72
|69
|284
|€9,463.86
|T49
|Zander Lombard
|-4
|70
|71
|72
|71
|284
|€9,463.86
|T49
|Niklas Norgaard
|-4
|67
|72
|72
|73
|284
|€9,463.86
|T49
|Paul Waring
|-4
|67
|69
|74
|74
|284
|€9,463.86
|T56
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-3
|67
|73
|70
|75
|285
|€7,501.84
|T56
|Chase Hanna
|-3
|67
|76
|71
|71
|285
|€7,501.84
|T56
|Edoardo Molinari
|-3
|70
|73
|74
|68
|285
|€7,501.84
|T56
|James Morrison
|-3
|72
|71
|72
|70
|285
|€7,501.84
|T60
|Jens Dantorp
|-2
|71
|70
|71
|74
|286
|€6,578.53
|T60
|Ricardo Gouveia
|-2
|71
|71
|72
|72
|286
|€6,578.53
|T60
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-2
|71
|72
|67
|76
|286
|€6,578.53
|T60
|Richie Ramsay
|-2
|69
|71
|75
|71
|286
|€6,578.53
|64
|Jayden Schaper
|-1
|70
|73
|78
|66
|287
|€6,001.47
|T65
|Taichi Kho
|E
|71
|72
|75
|70
|288
|€5,308.99
|T65
|Frederic Lacroix
|E
|71
|72
|74
|71
|288
|€5,308.99
|T65
|Francesco Laporta
|E
|68
|71
|75
|74
|288
|€5,308.99
|T65
|Thriston Lawrence
|E
|68
|74
|72
|74
|288
|€5,308.99
|T65
|Andrea Pavan
|E
|66
|76
|75
|71
|288
|€5,308.99
|T70
|Matthew Baldwin
|1
|69
|74
|74
|72
|289
|€3,980.99
|T70
|Grant Forrest
|1
|66
|73
|73
|77
|289
|€3,980.99
|T70
|Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
|1
|71
|72
|74
|72
|289
|€3,980.99
|T70
|Matthew Jordan
|1
|67
|72
|75
|75
|289
|€3,980.99
|74
|Matthew Southgate
|2
|71
|71
|74
|74
|290
|€3,456.39
|T75
|Stephen Gallacher
|3
|71
|72
|72
|76
|291
|€3,448.89
|T75
|Angel Hidalgo
|3
|71
|72
|69
|79
|291
|€3,448.89
|T75
|Marcus Kinhult
|3
|70
|72
|76
|73
|291
|€3,448.89
|T75
|Espen Kofstad
|3
|69
|74
|75
|73
|291
|€3,448.89
|T79
|Filippo Celli
|4
|69
|74
|77
|72
|292
|€3,439.89
|T79
|Ross Fisher
|4
|70
|72
|77
|73
|292
|€3,439.89
|81
|Lorenzo Scalise
|5
|72
|71
|76
|74
|293
|€3,435.39