2024 Porsche Singapore Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jesper Svensson, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Singapore.

Svensson won on the DP World Tour for the first time after taking the title on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff against Kiradech Aphibarnrat on 17-under 271.

Svensson closed with a 9-under 63, including being six under through eight holes, to finish ahead of the leaders and get into the playoff amid a croweded leaderboard.

Svensson won the €392,403.78 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Porsche Singapore Classic recap notes

Svensson earned 19.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 81 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 15th completed event of the season.

Svensson earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Hero Indian Open.

2024 Porsche Singapore Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

