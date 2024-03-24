2024 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour CMC

2024 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

March 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Padraig Harrington
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Hoag Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Harrington made birdies on the 17th and 18th holes of the tournament to overcome a 16th hole double bogey to win the tournament by a shot over Thongchai Jaidee on 14-under 199.

Miguel Angel Jimenez rounded out the medal stand in solo third place, a shot behind Jaidee.

Harrington won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Hoag Classic recap notes

Harrington wins the fifth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle for the seventh time on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Galleri Classic in California.

2024 Hoag Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Padraig Harrington -14 63 67 69 199 $300,000
2 Thongchai Jaidee -13 62 69 69 200 $176,000
3 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -12 65 68 68 201 $144,000
4 Stephen Ames -11 67 68 67 202 $120,000
T5 Jerry Kelly -10 68 68 67 203 $88,000
T5 K.J. Choi -10 68 67 68 203 $88,000
7 Steve Stricker -9 67 67 70 204 $72,000
8 Ricardo Gonzalez -8 72 64 69 205 $64,000
T9 Paul Goydos -7 68 68 70 206 $54,000
T9 David Bransdon -7 67 69 70 206 $54,000
T11 Retief Goosen -7 66 72 68 206 $42,500
T11 Tim Petrovic -6 68 72 67 207 $42,500
T11 Heath Slocum -6 67 71 69 207 $42,500
T11 Y.E. Yang -6 68 66 73 207 $42,500
T15 Steve Allan -5 71 69 68 208 $27,277
T15 Charlie Wi -5 70 70 68 208 $27,277
T15 Billy Mayfair -5 67 73 68 208 $27,277
T15 Steven Alker -5 72 67 69 208 $27,277
T15 José María Olazábal -5 69 70 69 208 $27,277
T15 Ken Tanigawa -5 70 68 70 208 $27,277
T15 Darren Clarke -5 68 70 70 208 $27,277
T15 Doug Barron -5 68 70 70 208 $27,277
T15 Bob Estes -5 66 71 71 208 $27,277
T15 Alex Cejka -5 66 69 73 208 $27,277
T15 Woody Austin -5 66 68 74 208 $27,277
T15 Paul Broadhurst -5 63 70 75 208 $27,277
T27 Brett Quigley -4 69 73 67 209 $16,233
T27 Vijay Singh -4 69 72 68 209 $16,233
T27 Brian Gay -4 71 68 70 209 $16,233
T27 Kevin Sutherland -4 71 68 70 209 $16,233
T27 Harry Rudolph -4 69 70 70 209 $16,233
T27 Richard Green -4 70 68 71 209 $16,233
T33 Greg Chalmers -3 72 68 70 210 $12,600
T33 Chris DiMarco -3 69 71 70 210 $12,600
T33 Rod Pampling -3 68 71 71 210 $12,600
T33 Ernie Els -3 70 68 72 210 $12,600
T33 Jim Furyk -3 69 69 72 210 $12,600
T38 Todd Fischer -2 68 73 70 211 $10,400
T38 Paul Stankowski -2 69 71 71 211 $10,400
T38 Steve Flesch -2 70 69 72 211 $10,400
T38 Scott Verplank -2 67 72 72 211 $10,400
T42 Joe Durant -1 71 73 68 212 $8,400
T42 Dicky Pride -1 70 74 68 212 $8,400
T42 Scott Parel -1 72 70 70 212 $8,400
T42 Mike Weir -1 71 71 70 212 $8,400
T42 Billy Andrade -1 68 74 70 212 $8,400
T42 Mario Tiziani -1 72 68 72 212 $8,400
T48 Tom Pernice Jr. E 69 75 69 213 $6,200
T48 Jeff Maggert E 74 69 70 213 $6,200
T48 Rocco Mediate E 70 72 71 213 $6,200
T48 Kent Jones E 67 74 72 213 $6,200
T48 Kirk Triplett E 68 71 74 213 $6,200
T53 Jay Haas 1 71 73 70 214 $4,700
T53 Corey Pavin 1 71 72 71 214 $4,700
T53 Justin Leonard 1 71 71 72 214 $4,700
T53 David Frost 1 70 72 72 214 $4,700
T57 Fred Funk 2 74 74 67 215 $3,800
T57 Marco Dawson 2 69 77 69 215 $3,800
T57 Mark O'Meara 2 71 71 73 215 $3,800
T57 Tim Herron 2 73 68 74 215 $3,800
T57 Michael Wright 3 69 75 72 216 $3,800
T62 Stuart Appleby 3 76 70 70 216 $2,900
T62 David Duval 3 74 71 71 216 $2,900
T62 Tim O'Neal 3 68 77 71 216 $2,900
T62 Boo Weekley 3 73 70 73 216 $2,900
T66 David Toms 4 72 73 72 217 $2,048
T66 Shane Bertsch 4 69 75 73 217 $2,048
T66 Gene Sauers 4 70 73 74 217 $2,048
T66 Rob Labritz 4 71 71 75 217 $2,048
T66 Scott McCarron 4 69 71 77 217 $2,048
71 Lee Janzen 5 72 73 73 218 $1,640
72 Ken Duke 6 74 73 72 219 $1,520
73 Tom Lehman 7 73 74 73 220 $1,400
74 Mark Calcavecchia 9 77 68 77 222 $1,320
75 John Senden 12 72 75 78 225 $1,240
76 John Daly 15 74 75 79 228 $1,160

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.