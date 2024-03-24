2024 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Hoag Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Harrington made birdies on the 17th and 18th holes of the tournament to overcome a 16th hole double bogey to win the tournament by a shot over Thongchai Jaidee on 14-under 199.

Miguel Angel Jimenez rounded out the medal stand in solo third place, a shot behind Jaidee.

Harrington won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Hoag Classic recap notes

Harrington wins the fifth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle for the seventh time on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Galleri Classic in California.

2024 Hoag Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details