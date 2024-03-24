2024 Hero Indian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Hero Indian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India.

The Hero Indian Open field is headlined by the likes of Rasmus Hojgaard, Anirban Lahiri, Bernd Wiesberger and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the second Asian Swing event and last tournament before the Mastrs.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen and Jannik de Bruyn are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,250,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Hero Indian Open field

PLAYER Veer Ahlawat Vinamra Anand Kiradech Aphibarnrat Adri Arnaus Sam Bairstow Sachin Baisoya Matthew Baldwin Haydn Barron Oliver Bekker Joshua Berry Matthis Besard Gaganjeet Bhullar Shaurya Binu Sunhit Bishnoi Jonas Blixt Adam Blomme Soren Broholt Lind Julien Brun Rafa Cabrera Bello Laurie Canter Filippo Celli Angad Cheema S Chikkarangappa Om Prakash Chouhan Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Ugo Coussaud Jens Dantorp Jack Davidson Joe Dean Jamie Donaldson Will Enefer Rhys Enoch Ewen Ferguson Pedro Figueiredo Alex Fitzpatrick Benjamin Follett-Smith Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Sebastian Friedrichsen Stephen Gallacher Nicolo Galletti Manu Gandas Rahil Gangjee Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Sebastian Garcia Joel Girrbach Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Chase Hanna Marcus Helligkilde Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Rasmus Højgaard Jamal Hossain Daan Huizing Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Sam Jones Matthew Jordan Khalin Joshi Shiv Kapur Kshitij Naveed Kaul Masahiro Kawamura Rashid Khan Maximilian Kieffer Marcus Kinhult Jeong Weon Ko Kazuma Kobori Karan Kochhar Espen Kofstad Frederic Lacroix Anirban Lahiri Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta Deyen Lawson Tom Lewis Abhinav Lohan Joost Luiten John Lyras Matteo Manassero Udayan Mane Stuart Manley Richard Mansell Andrew Martin David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari Pieter Moolman James Morrison Dylan Mostert Keita Nakajima Lukas Nemecz James Nicholas Niklas Norgaard Adrian Otaegui Varun Parikh John Parry Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Garrick Porteous Thomas Power Horan Karan Pratap Singh Jaco Prinsloo Aman Raj David Ravetto MR Rohit Maximilian Rottluff Benjamin Rusch Lauri Ruuska Ajeetesh Sandhu Yuvraj Sandhu Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Harshjeet Sethie Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Anant Singh Ahlawat Jairaj Singh Sandhu Gaurav Singh Jordan Smith Elvis Smylie Sebastian Söderberg Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Andy Sullivan Ni Thangaraja Darius Van Driel Daniel Van Tonder Johannes Veerman Dale Whitnell Bernd Wiesberger Andrew Wilson Jeff Winther Sandee Yadav Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Hero Indian Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.