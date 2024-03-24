2024 Hero Indian Open field: Players, rankings
CMC European Tour

March 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rasmus Hojgaard Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard tees off on the 7th during day two of Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The 2024 Hero Indian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India.

The Hero Indian Open field is headlined by the likes of Rasmus Hojgaard, Anirban Lahiri, Bernd Wiesberger and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the second Asian Swing event and last tournament before the Mastrs.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen and Jannik de Bruyn are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,250,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Hero Indian Open field

PLAYER
Veer Ahlawat
Vinamra Anand
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Adri Arnaus
Sam Bairstow
Sachin Baisoya
Matthew Baldwin
Haydn Barron
Oliver Bekker
Joshua Berry
Matthis Besard
Gaganjeet Bhullar
Shaurya Binu
Sunhit Bishnoi
Jonas Blixt
Adam Blomme
Soren Broholt Lind
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Laurie Canter
Filippo Celli
Angad Cheema
S Chikkarangappa
Om Prakash Chouhan
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Ugo Coussaud
Jens Dantorp
Jack Davidson
Joe Dean
Jamie Donaldson
Will Enefer
Rhys Enoch
Ewen Ferguson
Pedro Figueiredo
Alex Fitzpatrick
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Stephen Gallacher
Nicolo Galletti
Manu Gandas
Rahil Gangjee
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Sebastian Garcia
Joel Girrbach
Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Chase Hanna
Marcus Helligkilde
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Rasmus Højgaard
Jamal Hossain
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Sam Jones
Matthew Jordan
Khalin Joshi
Shiv Kapur
Kshitij Naveed Kaul
Masahiro Kawamura
Rashid Khan
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Jeong Weon Ko
Kazuma Kobori
Karan Kochhar
Espen Kofstad
Frederic Lacroix
Anirban Lahiri
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Deyen Lawson
Tom Lewis
Abhinav Lohan
Joost Luiten
John Lyras
Matteo Manassero
Udayan Mane
Stuart Manley
Richard Mansell
Andrew Martin
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Dylan Mostert
Keita Nakajima
Lukas Nemecz
James Nicholas
Niklas Norgaard
Adrian Otaegui
Varun Parikh
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Garrick Porteous
Thomas Power Horan
Karan Pratap Singh
Jaco Prinsloo
Aman Raj
David Ravetto
MR Rohit
Maximilian Rottluff
Benjamin Rusch
Lauri Ruuska
Ajeetesh Sandhu
Yuvraj Sandhu
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Harshjeet Sethie
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Anant Singh Ahlawat
Jairaj Singh Sandhu
Gaurav Singh
Jordan Smith
Elvis Smylie
Sebastian Söderberg
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Andy Sullivan
Ni Thangaraja
Darius Van Driel
Daniel Van Tonder
Johannes Veerman
Dale Whitnell
Bernd Wiesberger
Andrew Wilson
Jeff Winther
Sandee Yadav
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Hero Indian Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.

View All Posts

