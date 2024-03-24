2024 Atlantic Beach Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won




The 2024 Atlantic Beach Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Briana Chacon, who earned the big win in the third tournament of the season at Atlantic Beach Country Club in Atlantic Beach, Fla.

Chacon won the third tournament of the season by a single shot over Jessica Porvasnik and Kim Kaufman on 7-under 206, taking the 54-hole event.

Mariajo Uribe, Lauren Stephenson and Karen Chung finished in a tie for fourth place, during a week in which Friday scoring was extremely difficult.

Chacon won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

Atlantic Beach Classic recap notes

Chacon gains in the Race for the Card, earning 500 points in the third event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at 3-over 145 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Atlantic Beach Classic in Atlantic Beach, Fla.

2024 Atlantic Beach Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT
1 Briana Chacon -7 67 70 69 206 $45,000
T2 Jessica Porvasnik -6 64 74 69 207 $24,694
T2 Kim Kaufman -6 67 69 71 207 $24,694
T4 Mariajo Uribe -5 66 76 66 208 $13,321
T4 Karen Chung -5 67 71 70 208 $13,321
T4 Lauren Stephenson -5 63 71 74 208 $13,321
T7 Yurika Tanida -4 70 72 67 209 $7,679
T7 Amanda Doherty -4 67 73 69 209 $7,679
T7 Kendra Dalton -4 64 75 70 209 $7,679
T7 Cydney Clanton -4 66 71 72 209 $7,679
11 Fiona Xu -3 68 70 72 210 $6,091
T12 Dewi Weber -2 69 72 70 211 $5,223
T12 Kum-Kang Park -2 68 72 71 211 $5,223
T12 Sarah White -2 63 77 71 211 $5,223
T12 Marissa Steen -2 70 68 73 211 $5,223
T16 Brooke Matthews -1 70 75 67 212 $4,320
T16 Saki Baba -1 75 69 68 212 $4,320
T16 Tristyn Stasi -1 67 75 70 212 $4,320
T19 Antonia Malate E 73 72 68 213 $3,599
T19 Becca Huffer E 71 73 69 213 $3,599
T19 Madison Young E 70 72 71 213 $3,599
T19 Crystal Wang E 68 74 71 213 $3,599
T19 Amelia Lewis E 68 73 72 213 $3,599
T19 Valery Plata E 71 69 73 213 $3,599
T19 Lindsey McCurdy E 68 71 74 213 $3,599
T26 Lauren Cox 1 75 70 69 214 $2,724
T26 Pauline Del Rosario 1 73 72 69 214 $2,724
T26 Alexa Melton 1 73 72 69 214 $2,724
T26 Benedetta Moresco 1 74 70 70 214 $2,724
T26 Maddie McCrary 1 71 73 70 214 $2,724
T26 Diksha Dagar 1 70 74 70 214 $2,724
T26 Yu-Sang Hou 1 68 76 70 214 $2,724
T26 Tiffany Chan 1 70 73 71 214 $2,724
T26 Rachel Rohanna 1 67 73 74 214 $2,724
T35 Julia Johnson 2 70 72 73 215 $2,187
T35 Mariel Galdiano 2 71 70 74 215 $2,187
T35 Hannah Levi-Armour 2 66 71 78 215 $2,187
T38 Samantha Wagner 3 74 71 71 216 $1,896
T38 Jiaze Sun 3 71 72 73 216 $1,896
T38 Tzu-Yi Chang 3 67 75 74 216 $1,896
T38 Brigitte Thibault 3 69 72 75 216 $1,896
T38 Ji Eun Baik 3 66 74 76 216 $1,896
T43 Lakareber Abe 4 73 72 72 217 $1,625
T43 Samantha Vodry 4 70 75 72 217 $1,625
T43 Pinyada Kuvanun 4 69 75 73 217 $1,625
T43 Jennifer Chang 4 69 71 77 217 $1,625
T47 Amy Lee 5 72 73 73 218 $1,397
T47 Miranda Wang 5 71 74 73 218 $1,397
T47 Haylee Harford 5 71 72 75 218 $1,397
T47 Yue Ren 5 70 73 75 218 $1,397
T47 Anita Uwadia 5 69 74 75 218 $1,397
T47 Anne Yu 5 68 75 75 218 $1,397
T53 Annie Park 6 68 75 76 219 $1,257
T53 Ashley Lau 6 73 69 77 219 $1,257
T55 Kathleen Scavo 7 71 74 75 220 $1,149
T55 Jenny Bae 7 75 68 77 220 $1,149
T55 Michaela Finn 7 72 71 77 220 $1,149
T55 Teresa Toscano 7 72 71 77 220 $1,149
T55 Amelia Garvey 7 68 74 78 220 $1,149
T60 Daniela Iacobelli 8 70 74 77 221 $1,040
T60 Maria Torres 8 69 74 78 221 $1,040
T60 Laura Wearn 8 71 71 79 221 $1,040
T63 Bi Shin 9 72 72 78 222 $1,002
T63 Fatima Fernandez Cano 9 71 73 78 222 $1,002
65 Keera Foocharoen 12 69 76 80 225 $978

