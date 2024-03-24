2024 Atlantic Beach Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Atlantic Beach Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Briana Chacon, who earned the big win in the third tournament of the season at Atlantic Beach Country Club in Atlantic Beach, Fla.

Chacon won the third tournament of the season by a single shot over Jessica Porvasnik and Kim Kaufman on 7-under 206, taking the 54-hole event.

Mariajo Uribe, Lauren Stephenson and Karen Chung finished in a tie for fourth place, during a week in which Friday scoring was extremely difficult.

Chacon won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

Atlantic Beach Classic recap notes

Chacon gains in the Race for the Card, earning 500 points in the third event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at 3-over 145 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final round.

2024 Atlantic Beach Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

