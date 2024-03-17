2024 The National Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The National Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron John, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at The National Golf Club in Cape Schanck, Victoria, Australia.

John earned a three-shot victory on 16-under 272, beating Daniel Gale for the victory in the final event of the season.

Josh Younger and Aaron Townsend finish in a share of third place, four shots behind Gale.

John won the $45,000 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.

The National Tournament recap notes

John earned 2.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 54 players finishing the event in the last event of the season. Two amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule has concluded for the season.

2024 The National Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

