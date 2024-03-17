2024 The National Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Australasian PGA Tour CMC

2024 The National Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

March 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Daniel Gale
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 The National Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron John, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at The National Golf Club in Cape Schanck, Victoria, Australia.

John earned a three-shot victory on 16-under 272, beating Daniel Gale for the victory in the final event of the season.

Josh Younger and Aaron Townsend finish in a share of third place, four shots behind Gale.

John won the $45,000 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.

The National Tournament recap notes

John earned 2.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 54 players finishing the event in the last event of the season. Two amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish.

The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule has concluded for the season.

2024 The National Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron John -16 66 70 67 69 272 $36,000
2 Daniel Gale -13 70 70 68 67 275 $20,000
T3 Josh Younger -9 70 70 71 68 279 $12,000
T3 Aaron Townsend -9 69 74 68 68 279 $12,000
T5 Braden Becker -8 71 73 71 65 280 $7,093
T5 Harrison Crowe -8 70 76 68 66 280 $7,093
T5 Nathan Barbieri -8 68 68 74 70 280 $7,093
T8 Jordan Zunic -7 76 69 66 70 281 $5,140
T8 Kyle Michel -7 64 67 75 75 281 $5,140
T10 Blake Proverbs -6 71 75 71 65 282 $3,506
T10 Kit Bittle -6 70 73 71 68 282 $3,506
T10 Andrew Campbell -6 68 74 71 69 282 $3,506
T10 Jack Munro -6 73 68 70 71 282 $3,506
T10 Adam Bland -6 72 71 68 71 282 $3,506
T15 DJ Loypur -5 70 74 71 68 283 $2,560
T15 Chang Gi Lee -5 70 70 73 70 283 $2,560
T17 James Marchesani -4 68 77 73 66 284 $2,097
T17 Elvis Smylie -4 71 72 74 67 284 $2,097
T17 Scott Arnold -4 68 75 73 68 284 $2,097
T17 Jak Carter -4 70 72 71 71 284 $2,097
T17 David Micheluzzi -4 69 73 71 71 284 $2,097
T17 Nick Voke -4 69 72 71 72 284 $2,097
T17 Matthew Griffin -4 67 72 70 75 284 $2,097
T24 Aiden Didone -3 71 71 74 69 285 $1,820
T24 Matias Sanchez -3 66 73 76 70 285 $1,820
T24 Denzel Ieremia -3 70 73 71 71 285 $1,820
T24 Tyler Wood -3 72 74 68 71 285 $1,820
T24 Tom Power Horan -3 71 72 70 72 285 $1,820
T29 Andrew Kelly -2 71 72 72 71 286 $1,660
T29 Kazuma Kobori -2 74 73 68 71 286 $1,660
T29 Quinnton Croker (a) -2 69 70 74 73 286 $0
T29 Derek Ackerman -2 70 70 73 73 286 $1,660
T33 Blake Windred -1 71 73 73 70 287 $1,520
T33 Jeffrey Guan -1 70 74 72 71 287 $1,520
T33 Ben Wharton -1 72 74 69 72 287 $1,520
T33 Josh Armstrong -1 67 75 72 73 287 $1,520
T37 Edward Donoghue E 71 74 76 67 288 $1,320
T37 Jason Norris E 70 77 73 68 288 $1,320
T37 Phoenix Campbell (a) E 68 74 76 70 288 $0
T37 Lachlan Barker E 71 71 76 70 288 $1,320
T37 Louis Dobbelaar E 69 76 71 72 288 $1,320
T37 Daniel Beckmann E 73 74 69 72 288 $1,320
T37 Jay Mackenzie E 70 72 73 73 288 $1,320
T44 Blake Collyer 1 75 71 74 69 289 $1,160
T44 Brett Coletta 1 67 74 73 75 289 $1,160
T46 Andrew Evans 2 69 78 72 71 290 $1,057
T46 Austin Bautista 2 74 73 72 71 290 $1,057
T46 Anthony Quayle 2 71 76 67 76 290 $1,057
49 Lincoln Tighe 3 73 72 70 76 291 $970
T50 Lucas Higgins 4 73 71 76 72 292 $910
T50 Brett Rankin 4 69 78 70 75 292 $910
52 Liam Reaper 5 74 71 75 73 293 $850
53 William Bruyeres 9 73 71 74 79 297 $826
54 Sungjin Yeo 10 73 73 79 73 298 $806

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.