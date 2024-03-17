2024 IOA Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Epson Tour

March 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Jessica Peng
The 2024 IOA Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jessica Peng, who earned the big win in the season-opening tournament at Alaqua Country Club in Longwood, Fla.

Peng won the second tournament of the season by a single shot over Lindsey McCurdy, with a 54-hole total of 11-under 202. A closing 67 got Peng to the title.

Kum-Kang Park finished in solo third place on 9-under total.

Peng won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse

IOA Golf Classic recap notes

Peng gains in the Race for the Card, earning 500 points in the first event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at 3-over 145 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Atlantic Beach Classic in Atlantic Beach, Fla.

2024 IOA Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT
1 Jessica Peng -11 66 69 67 202 $30,000
2 Lindsey McCurdy -10 66 65 72 203 $18,996
3 Kum-Kang Park -9 68 68 68 204 $13,831
4 Dewi Weber -8 66 66 73 205 $10,741
5 Mariel Galdiano -7 70 65 71 206 $8,681
T6 Nicole Lorup -5 70 68 70 208 $6,570
T6 Ana Belac -5 68 68 72 208 $6,570
8 Vivian Hou -4 71 63 75 209 $5,283
9 Amanda Doherty -3 69 72 69 210 $4,768
T10 Laura Wearn -2 70 75 66 211 $3,822
T10 Pauline Del Rosario -2 72 72 67 211 $3,822
T10 Heather Lin -2 71 69 71 211 $3,822
T10 Michelle Zhang -2 70 70 71 211 $3,822
T10 Jenny Bae -2 70 66 75 211 $3,822
T15 Diksha Dagar -1 74 71 67 212 $2,728
T15 Ou Olankitkunchai -1 74 69 69 212 $2,728
T15 Haylee Harford -1 73 70 69 212 $2,728
T15 Kim Kaufman -1 73 70 69 212 $2,728
T15 Fiona Xu -1 73 69 70 212 $2,728
T15 Kaleigh Telfer -1 69 73 70 212 $2,728
T15 Yu-Sang Hou -1 74 67 71 212 $2,728
T15 Samantha Wagner -1 71 69 72 212 $2,728
T23 Valery Plata E 68 75 70 213 $2,190
T23 Amelia Lewis E 70 71 72 213 $2,190
T23 Cassie Porter E 70 69 74 213 $2,190
T23 Teresa Toscano E 67 69 77 213 $2,190
T27 Jessica Porvasnik 1 73 68 73 214 $1,971
T27 Lauren Cox 1 71 69 74 214 $1,971
T29 Karen Chung 2 70 74 71 215 $1,651
T29 Benedetta Moresco 2 68 76 71 215 $1,651
T29 Cydney Clanton 2 65 79 71 215 $1,651
T29 Crystal Wang 2 71 72 72 215 $1,651
T29 Amelia Williamson 2 71 71 73 215 $1,651
T29 Clariss Guce 2 70 72 73 215 $1,651
T29 Alana Uriell 2 68 74 73 215 $1,651
T29 Miranda Wang 2 71 68 76 215 $1,651
T37 Julia Johnson 3 75 70 71 216 $1,219
T37 Maria Torres 3 75 70 71 216 $1,219
T37 Ayako Uehara 3 69 76 71 216 $1,219
T37 Michaela Finn 3 73 71 72 216 $1,219
T37 Joy Chou 3 71 73 72 216 $1,219
T37 Emma Talley 3 70 74 72 216 $1,219
T37 Savannah Vilaubi 3 70 74 72 216 $1,219
T37 Kristin Coleman 3 70 72 74 216 $1,219
T37 Jillian Hollis 3 72 69 75 216 $1,219
T46 Kenzie Wright 4 74 71 72 217 $954
T46 Keera Foocharoen 4 74 70 73 217 $954
T46 Laura Sluman 4 71 73 73 217 $954
T46 Mariah Stackhouse 4 69 75 73 217 $954
T46 Bi Shin 4 76 67 74 217 $954
T46 Annie Park 4 72 71 74 217 $954
T52 Brigitte Thibault 5 73 71 74 218 $823
T52 Sofia Garcia 5 71 73 74 218 $823
T52 Dorsey Addicks 5 70 74 74 218 $823
T52 Tiffany Chan 5 71 72 75 218 $823
T52 Rachel Rohanna 5 67 74 77 218 $823
T57 Rina Jung 6 74 71 74 219 $722
T57 Beatrice Wallin 6 68 77 74 219 $722
T57 Anne Yu 6 73 71 75 219 $722
T57 Yurika Tanida 6 73 71 75 219 $722
T57 Ching Huang 6 70 72 77 219 $722
T62 Tomita Arejola 7 72 73 75 220 $674
T62 Siri Patchana 7 71 71 78 220 $674
64 Angelica Moresco 8 70 71 80 221 $658
65 Yue Zhang 9 72 71 79 222 $648
66 Ji Eun Baik 10 71 71 81 223 $638

