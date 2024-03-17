2024 IOA Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 IOA Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jessica Peng, who earned the big win in the season-opening tournament at Alaqua Country Club in Longwood, Fla.

Peng won the second tournament of the season by a single shot over Lindsey McCurdy, with a 54-hole total of 11-under 202. A closing 67 got Peng to the title.

Kum-Kang Park finished in solo third place on 9-under total.

Peng won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse

IOA Golf Classic recap notes

Peng gains in the Race for the Card, earning 500 points in the first event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at 3-over 145 or better, with 66 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Atlantic Beach Classic in Atlantic Beach, Fla.

2024 IOA Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details