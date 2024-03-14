What is the size of the island green par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and The Players?

The par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, the home of the PGA Tour and The Players Championship, is a short hole.

It's a mere 137-yard shot, but if a player misses short, left, right or long, the odds are that their ball is going into the surrounding water penalty area. As it turns out, the target the players have to hit from that 137-yard isn't that big compared to other greens not only on the Stadium Course but throughout tournament golf.

How big is the green on the par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass?

The dimensions of the 17th green -- also referred to as the putting surface -- at TPC Sawgrass is 78 feet deep from front to back and 81 feet from left to right.

All told, the size is of the 17th green is 3,912 square feet, which makes it one of the smaller greens on the Pete Dye masterpiece and in tournament golf. Despite that, the 17th green isn't as small as the average green size at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which is closer to 3,500 square feet, and the average green size at TPC Sawgrass, which is approximately 5,500 square feet.

While the green itself on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is clearly a small target, the island isn't all green. There's about 18 inches of rough around the perimeter of the island. There's also a tiny pot bunker to the front left section of the island green that rarely catches balls and saves them from finding the water.

And, of course, there's the walkway from the green and putting complex to the mainland, so to speak. That area is also in play, though it's a mixture of artificial turf and turgrass surrounding it. If a ball lands on any area where the ball can be hit, a player can go ahead and take a swing at it.