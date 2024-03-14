2024 The Players Championship streaming, TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

The 2024 The Players Championship marks the 12th 2022 event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Players Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from TPC Sawgrass.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament, with NBC Sports airing the final two rounds. The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday.

The field includes Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and more as part of a 144-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2024 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first day of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 12-6 p.m. Eastern.

2024 The Players Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Golf Channel and NBC Sports broadcast coverage can be streamed online. Fans can watch the PGA Tour online using GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app for live streaming. NBC coverage airs on the NBC Sports app, as well on NBCSports.com. For both of these channels, the TV schedule and live streaming schedule are the same.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

Here are the 2024 The Players Championship TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2024 The Players Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, March 14: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, March 15: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, March 16: 2-7 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, March 17: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

Thursday, March 14

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-7 p.m.

Friday, March 15

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-7 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 2-7 p.m.

Sunday, March 17