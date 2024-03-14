How many balls went in the water at No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass and The Players?

The par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass and The Players Stadium Course is the most recognizable short hole in the world, and the thousands of fans that sit there each year during The Players Championship there to see balls go in the water at the island (peninsula) green.

As it turns out, the weather plays a huge factor in how many balls go in the water on No. 17, with a cross-wind proving the most dastardly. As a result, the number of balls in the water at 17 ranges wildly by round and by year based on the conditions.

During the 2021 The Players Championship, 66 balls went into the water for the entire tournament. In 2021, 35 balls went into the water in the first round, marking the second-highest first-round total compared to the 50 balls that went into the water in the first round in 2007.

In a single Players Championship, the most total balls in the water at No. 17 is 93 for the course of four rounds.

Here's a look at how many balls have gone in the water on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass by round since 2003, when the Tour began keeping track using ShotLink.

How many balls in the water on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass during The Players

Click header to sort