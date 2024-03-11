TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium course: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2024 The Players Championship host

The 2024 The Players Championship is played this year at TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The tournament's host course has been at the Jacksonville club since 1982, and it has evolved into one of golf's best tests.

TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course plays as a par-72 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,275 yards, making it one of the longer golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course scorecard breakdown

TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course has four par 5s, four par 3s and 10 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with an incredible par 5, par 3 and par 4 gauntlet finish.

There's a similar length in three of the par 3s, ranging from 171 yards to 237 yards. Then there's the island-green 17th hole at 137 yards.

The par 4s are the biggest test of the course, ranging in length, style and challenge.

TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course scorecard

HOLE YARDS PAR 1 423 4 2 532 5 3 177 3 4 384 4 5 471 4 6 393 4 7 451 4 8 237 3 9 602 5 OUT 3670 36 10 424 4 11 558 5 12 369 4 13 181 3 14 481 4 15 470 4 16 523 5 17 137 3 18 462 4 IN 3605 36 TOTAL 7275 72

TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course course breakdown

Now that we know the layout of the golf course, what else makes TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course a challenge?

Well, everything. There are few comfortable tee shots, and players are asked to work the ball both ways comfortably to find the best spots.

The greens are not particularly tricky, but they have clear sections which players have to find for the best scoring opportunities.

The final three-hole stretch has to be played in 11 shots or fewer, and that can be in any combination, to finish the job.