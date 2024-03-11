The Players Championship winning scores: A history of the 72-hole winning totals
PGA Tour

The Players Championship winning scores: A history of the 72-hole winning totals

March 11, 2024
Golf News Net
FOLLOW US
A picture of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass Credit: Chris Condon
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The old mantra is that the The Players Championship winning score is whatever the weather allows that week, with the PGA Tour going out of its way to keep setup from being the story in their biggest championship.

However, The Players Championship winning score is more often than not at least 10 under par. Since 1982, when the The Players Championship moved to TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course as the permanent home, the winning score has been 10 under or better 30 times.

Actually, the most common The Players Championship winning score has been 13 under par, which has happened 5 times since 1982.

A winning score equal to or lower than 15 under par has only been recorded 11 times. The record 72-hole The Players Championship total is Greg Norman's 24-under 264 in 1994.

The Players Championship winning scores against par

Click header to sort

YEAR WINNER TOTAL TO PAR
1994 Greg Norman 264 -24
1993 Nick Price 270 -18
1996 Fred Couples 270 -18
2018 Webb Simpson 270 -18
2023 Scottie Scheffler 271 -17
2003 Davis Love III 271 -17
1997 Rory McIlroy 272 -16
1997 Steve Elkington 272 -16
2010 Tim Clark 272 -16
2019 Rory McIlroy 272 -16
1988 Mark McCumber 273 -15
1992 Davis Love III 273 -15
2016 Jason Day 273 -15
2021 Justin Thomas 274 -14
1985 Calvin Peete 274 -14
1987 Sandy Lyle 274 -14
2001 Tiger Woods 274 -14
2006 Stephen Ames 274 -14
2022 Cameron Smith 275 -13
1986 John Mahaffey 275 -13
2011 K. J. Choi 275 -13
2012 Matt Kuchar 275 -13
2013 Tiger Woods 275 -13
2014 Martin Kaymer 275 -13
1991 Steve Elkington 276 -12
2004 Adam Scott 276 -12
2009 Henrik Stenson 276 -12
2015 Rickie Fowler 276 -12
1984 Fred Couples 277 -11
2007 Phil Mickelson 277 -11
1990 Jodie Mudd 278 -10
1998 Justin Leonard 278 -10
2000 Hal Sutton 278 -10
2017 Si Woo Kim 278 -10
1989 Tom Kite 279 -9
2005 Fred Funk 279 -9
1982 Jerry Pate 280 -8
2002 Craig Perks 280 -8
1983 Hal Sutton 283 -5
1995 Lee Janzen 283 -5
2008 Sergio García 283 -5
1999 David Duval 285 -3

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.