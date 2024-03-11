The Players Championship winning scores: A history of the 72-hole winning totals

The old mantra is that the The Players Championship winning score is whatever the weather allows that week, with the PGA Tour going out of its way to keep setup from being the story in their biggest championship.

However, The Players Championship winning score is more often than not at least 10 under par. Since 1982, when the The Players Championship moved to TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course as the permanent home, the winning score has been 10 under or better 30 times.

Actually, the most common The Players Championship winning score has been 13 under par, which has happened 5 times since 1982.

A winning score equal to or lower than 15 under par has only been recorded 11 times. The record 72-hole The Players Championship total is Greg Norman's 24-under 264 in 1994.

The Players Championship winning scores against par

