The Players Championship winning scores: A history of the 72-hole winning totals

The old mantra is that the The Players Championship winning score is whatever the weather allows that week, with the PGA Tour going out of its way to keep setup from being the story in their biggest championship.
However, The Players Championship winning score is more often than not at least 10 under par. Since 1982, when the The Players Championship moved to TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course as the permanent home, the winning score has been 10 under or better 30 times.
Actually, the most common The Players Championship winning score has been 13 under par, which has happened 5 times since 1982.
A winning score equal to or lower than 15 under par has only been recorded 11 times. The record 72-hole The Players Championship total is Greg Norman's 24-under 264 in 1994.
The Players Championship winning scores against par
Click header to sort
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOTAL
|TO PAR
|1994
|Greg Norman
|264
|-24
|1993
|Nick Price
|270
|-18
|1996
|Fred Couples
|270
|-18
|2018
|Webb Simpson
|270
|-18
|2023
|Scottie Scheffler
|271
|-17
|2003
|Davis Love III
|271
|-17
|1997
|Rory McIlroy
|272
|-16
|1997
|Steve Elkington
|272
|-16
|
|2010
|Tim Clark
|272
|-16
|2019
|Rory McIlroy
|272
|-16
|1988
|Mark McCumber
|273
|-15
|1992
|Davis Love III
|273
|-15
|2016
|Jason Day
|273
|-15
|2021
|Justin Thomas
|274
|-14
|1985
|Calvin Peete
|274
|-14
|1987
|Sandy Lyle
|274
|-14
|
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|274
|-14
|2006
|Stephen Ames
|274
|-14
|2022
|Cameron Smith
|275
|-13
|1986
|John Mahaffey
|275
|-13
|2011
|K. J. Choi
|275
|-13
|2012
|Matt Kuchar
|275
|-13
|2013
|Tiger Woods
|275
|-13
|2014
|Martin Kaymer
|275
|-13
|
|1991
|Steve Elkington
|276
|-12
|2004
|Adam Scott
|276
|-12
|2009
|Henrik Stenson
|276
|-12
|2015
|Rickie Fowler
|276
|-12
|1984
|Fred Couples
|277
|-11
|2007
|Phil Mickelson
|277
|-11
|1990
|Jodie Mudd
|278
|-10
|1998
|Justin Leonard
|278
|-10
|
|2000
|Hal Sutton
|278
|-10
|2017
|Si Woo Kim
|278
|-10
|1989
|Tom Kite
|279
|-9
|2005
|Fred Funk
|279
|-9
|1982
|Jerry Pate
|280
|-8
|2002
|Craig Perks
|280
|-8
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|283
|-5
|1995
|Lee Janzen
|283
|-5
|
|2008
|Sergio García
|283
|-5
|1999
|David Duval
|285
|-3