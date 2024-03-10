Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith Scudder: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Scottie Scheffler is seeking another PGA Tour title in Florida this week, as he has the lead at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. For the former Masters winner and world No. 1, Scheffler's wife, Meredith Scudder, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were engaged after dating since high school and have been traveling out on tour at various event as a married couple after getting married in December 2020.

Now the couple has a whole lot more money to enjoy the fruits of their labor together, with Scheffler winning seven times on the PGA Tour in his career, including the 2022 Masters.

