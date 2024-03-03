Shane Lowry's wife Wendy Lowry: Pictures, bio
March 3, 2024
Shane Lowry is the 148th British Open champion, winning by six shots over Tommy Fleetwood at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. It caps off a dream two-win season for the Ireland native. Now he's looking to capture a big title that has illuded him: the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

Shane and Wendy married in 2016 in New York City, and they have a child together, a daughter named Iris, and both were on hand for Lowry becoming an Irishman to win a major on the island of Ireland.

The pair have traveled the world together, including to Ryder Cups and throughout the PGA Tour.

See pictures of Shane Lowry's wife, Wendy Lowry.

