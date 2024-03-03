How much does it cost to play golf at PGA National’s Champion Course?

You've been watching the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, seeing how much tough The Bear Trap is, and you're wondering how much it costs to play at PGA National on the Champion Course that hosts the tournament.

The answer? Such an incredible experience, as you'd imagine, is not cheap.

If you want to play PGA National Champion Course, you will be paying a hefty price. In the weeks after the Cognizant Classic, which is the high season for golf in the area, the PGA National Champion Course will be highest as it's in line with the high season for golf.

The prices start to take a dip in June, when the weather is the warmest and toughest for golf in that part of the country.

However, no matter when you want to play the Champion Course, you have to book it through the PGA National Resort as part of a package. You can't just make a tee time off a booking service or call the pro shop. You must stay on property to experience the Champion Course.

There are six different golf experiences at PGA National, including five 18-hole courses.

The best way to go to play PGA National Champion Course is with a package through the resort. The packages come with stays at the PGA National Resort, and then there is an additional daily surcharge to play the Champion Course once per day as opposed to the other courses on property. That surcharge ranges from $115 per round in the summer months, when Florida is the hottest, to $205 per round in the best months for golf.