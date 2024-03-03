2024 SDC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 SDC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

March 3, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Jordan Gumberg ST FRANCIS BAY, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 03: Jordan Gumberg of USA poses with the trophy after victory on day four of the SDC Championship at St. Francis Links on March 03, 2024 in St Francis Bay, South Africa. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
The 2024 SDC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jordan Gumberg, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at St. Francis Links in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Gumberg won the event for his first DP World Tour victory, beating Robin Williams with a birdie on the second playoff hole (on the par-4 18th hole) to take the title after both players finished regulation on 12-under 276.

David Ravetto had a chance to win but was unable to keep pace in the end, finishing in solo third place and two shots back of the playoff pair.

Gumberg won the €235,904.07 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

SDC Championship recap notes

Gumberg earned 13.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 65 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 13th completed event of the season.

Gumberg earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open.

2024 SDC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jordan Gumberg -12 68 69 71 68 276 €235,904.07
P2 Robin Williams -12 69 67 71 69 276 €152,643.81
3 David Ravetto -10 70 70 68 70 278 €87,423.27
T4 Marcus Armitage -8 71 69 70 70 280 €47,365.84
T4 Nick Bachem -8 67 71 71 71 280 €47,365.84
T4 Daniel Brown -8 66 67 72 75 280 €47,365.84
T4 Jamie Donaldson -8 70 71 71 68 280 €47,365.84
T4 Andy Sullivan -8 70 71 66 73 280 €47,365.84
T4 Connor Syme -8 67 71 67 75 280 €47,365.84
T10 Jbe Kruger -7 69 69 72 71 281 €26,643.28
T10 Thriston Lawrence -7 72 73 69 67 281 €26,643.28
T12 Gavin Green -6 70 69 75 68 282 €21,959.89
T12 Casey Jarvis -6 71 70 71 70 282 €21,959.89
T12 Tom Mckibbin -6 69 70 71 72 282 €21,959.89
T12 James Nicholas -6 68 69 70 75 282 €21,959.89
T16 Thomas Aiken -5 71 71 70 71 283 €18,351.95
T16 Julien Brun -5 71 71 71 70 283 €18,351.95
T16 Keenan Davidse -5 73 70 73 67 283 €18,351.95
T16 Francesco Laporta -5 68 71 71 73 283 €18,351.95
T20 Adri Arnaus -4 73 71 66 74 284 €15,923.52
T20 Haydn Barron -4 70 72 71 71 284 €15,923.52
T20 Ewen Ferguson -4 73 71 72 68 284 €15,923.52
T20 Daniel Van Tonder -4 75 69 70 70 284 €15,923.52
T24 Ugo Coussaud -3 68 72 71 74 285 €13,599.18
T24 Louis De Jager -3 70 70 73 72 285 €13,599.18
T24 Wilco Nienaber -3 67 76 74 68 285 €13,599.18
T24 Shaun Norris -3 65 71 78 71 285 €13,599.18
T24 Adrian Otaegui -3 70 74 71 70 285 €13,599.18
T24 Nikhil Rama -3 70 72 74 69 285 €13,599.18
T24 Jeff Winther -3 71 72 74 68 285 €13,599.18
T31 Manuel Elvira -2 70 75 70 71 286 €11,101.37
T31 Malcolm Mitchell -2 67 72 74 73 286 €11,101.37
T31 Adrien Saddier -2 74 70 73 69 286 €11,101.37
T31 Clément Sordet -2 71 74 72 69 286 €11,101.37
T31 Ockie Strydom -2 69 72 74 71 286 €11,101.37
T36 Angel Hidalgo -1 70 72 73 72 287 €9,297.40
T36 Rikuya Hoshino -1 71 71 75 70 287 €9,297.40
T36 Matteo Manassero -1 68 76 72 71 287 €9,297.40
T36 Lyle Rowe -1 69 73 74 71 287 €9,297.40
T36 Keagan Thomas -1 71 74 71 71 287 €9,297.40
T41 Oliver Bekker E 69 72 74 73 288 €8,187.26
T41 Ivan Cantero E 71 71 74 72 288 €8,187.26
T41 Richie Ramsay E 72 72 75 69 288 €8,187.26
T44 Nacho Elvira 1 69 76 72 72 289 €7,354.66
T44 Anthony Michael 1 70 75 76 68 289 €7,354.66
T44 Ryan Van Velzen 1 71 72 74 72 289 €7,354.66
T47 Matthew Baldwin 2 70 72 77 71 290 €6,244.52
T47 Anton Karlsson 2 71 72 73 74 290 €6,244.52
T47 Espen Kofstad 2 71 72 77 70 290 €6,244.52
T47 Ruan Korb 2 74 70 76 70 290 €6,244.52
T47 Lorenzo Scalise 2 69 75 74 72 290 €6,244.52
52 Benjamin Follett-Smith 3 68 74 72 77 291 €5,411.92
T53 Dylan Mostert 4 71 74 73 74 292 €4,995.62
T53 Jake Redman 4 71 74 75 72 292 €4,995.62
T55 Sebastian Friedrichsen 5 71 74 73 75 293 €4,509.93
T55 Dylan Frittelli 5 72 72 76 73 293 €4,509.93
T55 Keith Horne 5 70 70 79 74 293 €4,509.93
T55 James Morrison 5 72 72 78 71 293 €4,509.93
59 Jayden Schaper 6 68 77 77 72 294 €4,163.01
60 Hennie Otto 7 70 74 74 77 295 €4,024.25
T61 Jack Hawksby 8 71 70 76 79 296 €3,816.10
T61 Matthias Schwab 8 70 73 78 75 296 €3,816.10
63 Oliver Wilson 9 73 71 79 74 297 €3,607.94
64 Rupert Kaminski 10 69 76 75 78 298 €3,469.18
65 Stefan Wears-Taylor 17 69 75 81 80 305 €3,330.41

