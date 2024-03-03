2024 SDC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 SDC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jordan Gumberg, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at St. Francis Links in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Gumberg won the event for his first DP World Tour victory, beating Robin Williams with a birdie on the second playoff hole (on the par-4 18th hole) to take the title after both players finished regulation on 12-under 276.

David Ravetto had a chance to win but was unable to keep pace in the end, finishing in solo third place and two shots back of the playoff pair.

Gumberg won the €235,904.07 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

SDC Championship recap notes

Gumberg earned 13.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 65 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 13th completed event of the season.

Gumberg earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open.

2024 SDC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details